Kea Kids News: The tiny bugs living on your face might be going extinct

There are millions of tiny mites living in your skin. However, a recent scientific study has shown that they could be under threat of extinction.

These mites live in hair and on faces – and without them, you may end up with more pimples.

Kea Kids News decided to investigate why these mites might be going extinct and what this could mean for us.

Reporter Jamal Pa'u caught up with entomologist Morgane Merien to find out more.

Also in Kea Kids News, reporter Henry Sundstrum pays a visit to the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

