Kea Kids News: Behind the scenes of the first ever all-digital Showquest

Have you ever won a stage show without performing in front of a live audience?

Showquest gives kids the chance to show off their theatrical talents through devising scripts, costumes and full-scale productions.

The show has gone digital for the first time due to Covid-19, but what’s it like performing in an empty theatre?

KEA Kids News reporter Rosa Tuohey, 9, spoke to the performers behind the scenes at the Tāmaki Makaurau Junior showcase.

Kea Kids News Showquest has gone digital, with kids performing in empty theatres.

Also on this week’s Kea Kids News, we go luging under the lights at Skyline Rotorua's newest track.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.