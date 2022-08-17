Kea Kids News: Luging under the lights at Skyline Rotorua's newest track

Riding the luge on a hot summer's day is a sweet time, but could it be even better at night?

As Aotearoa’s borders open to more international travellers, our tourist attractions are set to be busy.

Skyline Rotorua has the longest luge track in the Southern Hemisphere, and it’s just reopened with new and exciting LED lights.

Kea Kids News reporter Elodie Lines, 11, went along to see what the new thrills were all about. Is the new track as good as they say? Our kid panel put the new track to the test.

Kea Kids News Skyline Rotorua has just reopened with new and exciting LED lights.

Also on this week’s Kea Kids News, we go behind the scenes at the first ever all-digital Showquest.

