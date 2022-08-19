Kea Kids News: Professional wrestling is blowing up in New Zealand

Pro wrestling events are so popular with a new generation of fans that shows are selling out.

Children are packing out stadiums for trash-talking, lycra and action in the ring.

Kea Kids News reporter Frankie Bennett, 10, from Henderson Valley Primary School, meets the fans and their heroes to find out what it takes to be a pro wrestler.

So is it fake or is pro wrestling really real? Watch the video above – and you be the judge.

Kea Kids News Wrestling crowd favourites Amber Saint and Spartan with Kea Kids News reporter Frankie Bennett.

Also on this week’s Kea Kids News, we go inside a Dunedin factory to find out more about slave-free chocolate and other poor practices that put children in danger.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.