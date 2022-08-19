Kea Kids News: Inside the chocolate factory

Can chocolate be evil? Kids love chocolate but there’s a dark secret behind some of your favourite chocolate bars.

Angela Howell of Ocho Chocolate in Dunedin tells Kea Kids News reporter Ivie Kupenga (Ngāti Porou), aged 8, that there is often a lot of poor practice, including slavery and child exploitation in chocolate growing.

Cocoa beans are primarily grown on big farms mainly in western Africa and Brazil. It is on these farms where evidence of child labour has been documented – and it’s very widespread, Howell said.

The luxury chocolate maker claims she can trace all her cocoa beans to safe labour practices with no child involvement.

So, does ethical chocolate taste better? Watch the video above to find out what children think.

Kea Kids News Kea Kids News goes inside the chocolate factory and finds out that not all chocolate is created equal.

Also on this week’s Kea Kids News... Let’s get ready to rumble! We check out pro wresting and go ringside to meet the fans and their heroes.

Kea Kids News Wrestlers Amber Saint and Spartan with Kea Kids News reporter Frankie Bennett.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.