Kea Kids News: Behind the scenes with one of NZ’s biggest TikTok stars
Theo Shakes, 20, is studying to be an actor at Toi Whakaari, but in his spare time he’s a hit content creator on TikTok.
His comedy skits have amassed nearly 300,000 followers and over 18 million likes to his account.
“Even though I might be big on TikTok, I’m just a student, and I’m like everyone else,” says Theo.
Watch above how Kea Kids News reporter Reid Felise learn the tricks of TikTok from the best and even has a go at making a viral clip.
READ MORE:
* Kea Kids News: Luging under the lights at Skyline Rotorua's newest track
* Kea Kids News: What does it take to be a Harlem Globetrotter?
* Kea Kids News: The tiny bugs living on your face might be going extinct
Also on this week’s Kea Kids News, reporter Harrison Thompson-Brown meet artist Paul Candlish who makes musical instruments and teach flute making to Golden Bay kids.
Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.
Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.