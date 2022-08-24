Kea Kids News: Behind the scenes with one of NZ’s biggest TikTok stars

Theo Shakes, 20, is studying to be an actor at Toi Whakaari, but in his spare time he’s a hit content creator on TikTok.

His comedy skits have amassed nearly 300,000 followers and over 18 million likes to his account.

kea kids news Twenty-year-old Theo Shakes is a hit content creator on TikTok with nearly 300,000 followers.

“Even though I might be big on TikTok, I’m just a student, and I’m like everyone else,” says Theo.

Watch above how Kea Kids News reporter Reid Felise learn the tricks of TikTok from the best and even has a go at making a viral clip.

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: Luging under the lights at Skyline Rotorua's newest track

* Kea Kids News: What does it take to be a Harlem Globetrotter?

* Kea Kids News: The tiny bugs living on your face might be going extinct



Also on this week’s Kea Kids News, reporter Harrison Thompson-Brown meet artist Paul Candlish who makes musical instruments and teach flute making to Golden Bay kids.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.