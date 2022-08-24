Kea Kids News: The incredible story of a flautist and a dolphin

Paul Candlish is a flute-player and music teacher living on a boat in Golden Bay.

He and his wife goes around schools teaching music to local children using instruments that he made.

So, how did he come to live such a whimsical life?

Kea Kids reporter Harrison Thompson-Brown spoke to Paul about the incredible experience he had swimming with a dolphin that inspired him to voyage to New Zealand and teach music.

Kea kids news Artist Paul Candlish is a flute-player and music teacher living on a boat in Golden Bay.

Also on this week’s Kea Kids News, reporter Reid Felise learn the tricks of TikTok from one of NZ’s biggest TikTok stars, Theo Shakes.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.