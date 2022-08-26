Kea Kids News: The Tongan art spanning three generations

Earlier this year, the Depot Artspace in Auckland showed the work of Aroha Gillies, who at eight years old is already skilled at creating Tongan tapa art.

Kea Kids News reporter Emilly Anau caught up with Aroha, alongside her mum Tui Gillies and grandma Sulieti Burrows, to find out what makes their intergenerational collaboration so special.

Kea Kids News The Tongan art of tapa, or ngatu.

“In Tonga, tapa is known as ngatu, and it’s very important to Tongan people,” Emilly discovered.

Ngatu is a cloth traditionally made from bark, which has been soaked and beaten flat.

”My nana makes the tapa,” Aroha said, “my mum paints the outline and I do the colours.”

Aroha’s grandmother said the art was a family tradition and she was very happy to teach her granddaughter how to do it.

Kea Kids News Reporter Emilly Anau with Aroha, Aroha's mum Tui Gillies and her grandma Sulieti Burrows.

”It makes me very proud,” she said.

Watch the video above to see how the tapa is created.

Also in Kea Kids News, reporter Xavier Millin meets the design duo behind Paku, a business creating tools based on traditional Māori designs for tamariki to use in gardens and sandpits.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the art work was displayed in Ashburton. The art was exhibited at Depot Artspace in Auckland. (Amended: August 26, 2022, 1.35pm.)