Kea Kids News: Ancient Māori tools repurposed for modern-day sandpits

A Wellington design duo has gone into business creating children’s garden tools based on traditional Māori designs.

Kea Kids News reporter Xavier Millin visited a daycare centre to meet the pair behind Paku tools, Johnson Witehira and James Prier, and see their designs in action.

Witehira said he was inspired to create the tools by watching tamariki at play.

“I noticed one day at my kids’ kōhanga reo that all the kids loved the sandpit, but they only had tools from Europe – like shovels and trowels and things,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: The incredible story of a flautist and a dolphin

* Kea Kids News: Behind the scenes with one of NZ’s biggest TikTok stars

* Kea Kids News: Inside the chocolate factory

* Kea Kids News: Professional wrestling is blowing up in New Zealand



That inspired him to wonder: “Can we make some really cool tools that are from New Zealand, that are inspired by Maori knowledge?”

Prier said the duo spent a couple of years designing the tools – made from recycled materials – before putting them into production.

Kea Kids News The pair behind Paku tools, Johnson Witehira and James Prier.

“One of the really important idea that we were trying to get across is that Māori just didn’t make weapons and waka, they make everything in their whole world,” he said.

Check out the video at the top of the page to see how their tools are designed and produced.

Also in this week’s Kea Kids News, reporter Emilly Anau meets Aroha Gillies, 8, who creates some pretty special tapa art with her mum and grandma.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.