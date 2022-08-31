Kea Kids News: The man on a mission to remove dumped scooters from rivers

Lime scooters and cars are being dumped in Waikato’s waterways, with five scooters found in one spot.

KEA Kids News caught up with the director of Deep Dive Division, a company on a mission to clean up their awa and protect it from further pollution.

Commercial diver Tua Karalus said he had hauled five e-scooters out from one part of the river.

“People must think it is a funny thing to do, to throw the scooters in the river,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Kea Kids News: The Tongan art spanning three generations

* Kea Kids News: Ancient Māori tools repurposed for modern-day sandpits

* Kea Kids News: The incredible story of a flautist and a dolphin



Kea Kids News Kea Kids News caught up with Tua Karalus from Deep Dive Division, which is on a mission to clean up the awa and protect it from further pollution.

Karalus said he had also found 18 cars dumped in the river in the past two months.

The battery acid from cars and scooters was hazardous for marine life, he said.

A Lime Scooters spokesperson said the company was working to stop this sort of vandalism and had a no operation zones around rivers.

Also in Kea Kids News, Kiwi company Rocket Lab has partnered with MOTAT to teach budding rocket scientists how to make their very own rockets!

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.