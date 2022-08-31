Kea Kids News: Rocket Lab helps kids build mini rocket ships for fun

Kiwi company Rocket Lab partnered with MOTAT to teach budding rocket scientists how to make their own rockets.

KEA Kids News was there on launch day to hear about what they learned and see how high the rockets went.

Zaria Pollard, 13, said she learned basic aerodynamics to design and build the rockets during the programme.

Then the fun part – the kids get to see how far their rockets blast into the air.

Also in Kea Kids News, Lime scooters are touted as eco-friendly ways of getting around our cities, but what happens when they end up in rivers?

