Kea Kids News: The anti-TikTok dance craze taking schools by storm

The NZ Dance Challenge aims to get children off social media and onto the dancefloor with kid-friendly routines that are fun and keep kids active.

Endlessly scrolling TikTok isn’t good for growing brains, and some of the content or dance “challenges” found on the popular app are inappropriate for children, some critics say.

The NZ Dance Challenge was started to keep kids fit and healthy.

Kea Kids News The dancers say the NZ Dance Challenge is fun and the moves are easy to learn.

Claire Sparks, the challenge’s co-founder says it gives children the opportunity to create age appropriate dances that are also set to kid-friendly music.

So what is not kid-friendly dance? Watch as Kea Kids News reporter Daisy Auber, aged 10, from Warkworth Primary School asks for children’s views.

Also in Kea Kids News, a panel of tamariki pick a winner from Auckland mayoral candidates' campaign videos.

Five candidates deliver funny faces, victory dances and more while one candidate even exposes his secret identity as he tries to woo voters of the future.

