Kea Kids News: Auckland mayoral candidates reveal their best dance moves and funny faces

Aucklanders will soon vote for a new mayor, so Kea Kids sent children along to give some tough critique of the mayoral candidates.

There were funny faces, victory dances (and the dab), netball courts and nature and one candidate even exposed his secret identity while trying to woo voters of the future.

Of course children can’t vote, but Kea Kids News wanted to know what tamariki think of the candidates.

Kea Kids News There can only be one mayor. See who these kids pick as the best candidate to lead Auckland's super city.

The contenders were asked to send in a video, with five candidates responding.

Watch, above, to find out who the kid panel has declared the winner.

Also in Kea Kids News, the anti-TikTok dance craze taking Kiwi schools by storm.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

