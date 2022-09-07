Kea Kids News: Tamariki tell 'Covid' how the pandemic made them feel

Children have grown up with Covid lingering in their life – and they are fed up.

Kea Kids News gave children a chance to tell the ‘Covid-19 virus’ exactly how they feel about living through the pandemic.

“I hate you because you ruined all my holidays,” one child tells a life-sized ‘Covid’.

Another describes feeling worried for their great-grandma suffering from Covid-19.

Another child felt fatigue for months after their Covid infection, along with their day.

“[My dad] doesn’t want to play sport with me any more,” the child tells reporter Madaleine Ferreira, 9.

Kea Kids News It has been a hectic two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. See what the youngest members of our society have to say about it.

Watch the video above to find out how kids dealt with the lockdowns, new variants, vaccines.

Also in Kea Kids News, go behind the scenes at Auckland's biggest kapa haka show. Find out why Tāmaki Hakangahaui is really special for the kids taking part in the show.

Kea Kids News Watch 7-year-old Miria Morehu lead a song by her iwi Ngāti Whātua at the Tāmaki Hakangahau showcase in Auckland.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.