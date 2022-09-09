Kea Kids News: Kids who hate reading to people love reading to dogs

Since the pandemic, kids’ reading confidence has decreased.

However, the Canine Friends pet therapy programme has been helping children to build their reading skills in a judgement-free zone with friendly dogs.

That is right. Dogs have been going into schools, helping kids improve their reading and to grow their confidence.

The number of reading therapy dogs in schools has increased this year by one-third, with 32 schools now offering reading sessions with dogs.

Kea Kids News A reading therapy dog in session.

KEA Kids News reporter Noa Larsson went along to Remarkables Primary School to meet some therapy pups and their human friends.

Also on this week’s Kea Kids News, reporter Turoa Morehu Ngāti Whātua has a conversation with the very first te reo Māori speaking chatbot.

Made for kids by kids, Kea Kids News aims to get tamariki aged 7-11 involved and excited about news and current affairs. If you have a news tip for Kea Kids News, please email: keakidsnews@gmail.com.

Kea Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins screen every Wednesday and Friday at 12pm at stuff.co.nz/Kea.