Kea Kids News: Big Buddy charity matching boys with an older role model

For a boy who lost his dad in a boating accident, charity Big Buddy gives him a role model to hang out with and chat to.

Kea Kids News reporter Ollie caught up with the big and little buddy Blair Cranston and Linus Gelberger, 10.

Linus and Cranston enjoy archery, golfing and fishing together. When asked what his dad would think of Cranston, Linus says the pair would get along.

“I think he would really like him. They are both similar and both funny.”

Big Buddy is a charity programme that began 25 years ago and it matches boys living without dads to an older role model. It aims to build the young buddy’s confidence, give them someone to talk to and to teach them life skills.

Kea Kids News Big and little buddy duo Blair Cranston and Linus Gelberger enjoy doing different activities like archery, golfing and fishing when they are together.

Also in Kea Kids News, reporter Honey Zhu meet Tsehay, the youngest and the first woman of colour to be a Wiggle.

