Coronavirus: Anzac spirit finds a way amid Covid-19 pandemic

Anzac Day will not be forgotten this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

New Zealanders were asked to Stand at Dawn to recognise Anzac Day in their home bubbles. This week, senior reporter Lawrence Gullery discovered what service men and women had planned for the national day.

When it comes to home cooking tips during the lockdown, Murray Deed is the go-to man, thanks in part to his experience in Vietnam almost 50 years ago.

As a cook in the New Zealand Army, corporal Deed was responsible for feeding hundreds of hungry soldiers as part of Victor 6 Company deployed to South Vietnam in 1971.

"It was pretty intense, in terms of our work, we were on seven days a week not quite working 24 hours but it was long hours.

"A lot of the food we served was dehydrated rations, like potatoes, but we did get some fresh vegetables from the locals.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Vietnam veteran Murray Deed, with a tribute display to his father and other New Zealand prisoners of war.

"Being Kiwis, a lot of the guys were pretty good at wheeling and dealing, getting rations from the Americans, too."

Deed finished school at Hamilton Tech College when he was 16 but his education continued when he joined the army cadet corps in Waiouru in 1965.

Six years later, in the New Zealand Army, he was deployed to Vietnam for a 12-month tour.

"But it only went from May to December because our government at the time decided to pull us out early."

SUPPLIED Murray Deed served with the New Zealand Defence Forces in South Vietnam in 1971.

In total, Deed spent eight years in the army, completing his work as an apprentice chef.

The training and active service overseas helped propel his career later on in life, which included working as operations manager for nutritional food at the Waikato District Health Board from 2007 until his retirement in 2017.

Deed, 71, is on the executive committee for the Hamilton RSA. He works as an RSA support adviser and is also on the Hamilton RSA Poppy Trust.

On Anzac Day, April 25, he would normally be involved in organising dawn and civic services.

SUPPLIED A picture showing 1 RNZIR Cooks, Victor 6 Coy, deployed to South Vietnam. Murray Deed is pictured sitting, left.

This year he's supporting the Stand at Dawn campaign, to replace traditional gatherings not permitted under the lockdown.

Kiwis were asked to stand at their letterbox, front door, balcony or essential place of work at 6am on Anzac Day, to take a moment to remember the sacrifices service men and women have made.

"I've made a flag pole and I'm going to fly the New Zealand flag at my home on Anzac Day," Deed said.

"I've also made a white cross and with that going to display details of my father's service, he was a prisoner during World War II."

At dawn, Deed will listen to a unique rendition of the Last Post, played with a violin, that he found on YouTube.

He'll play it via a mobile speaker on the front lawn of his Hamilton home and then read the Ode of Remembrance.

"We live in a cul-de-sac so I have put a note in our neighbours' letterboxes asking them to come out and join us at 6am."

A virtual celebration via Zoom is planned for 10am on Saturday, giving Deed a chance to connect with those he served with in the army.

SUPPLIED Richie Peters and Vaughan Scrivener joined the army together in 1994. They spent 420 days in East Timor as snipers for the New Zealand Defence Force.

Life of an infantryman

It's a similar plan for Vaughan Scrivener, who is on the Hamilton RSA executive committee with Deed.

"I'm going to stand at dawn with my kids at our front letterbox, tune into national radio to hear the services."

It'll be a chance to explain to his family what Anzac Day means.

"My children are not quite old enough to fully understand what I did but the lockdown, being close to Anzac Day, gives me a chance to talk about it."

Scrivener, 46, joined the New Zealand Army in 1994 and trained as a sniper.

He was part of the security team for the 1999 Asia-Pacific Economic Co-Operation (Apec) summit in Auckland.

A month later, on October 23, he was deployed to East Timor, after independence from Indonesia was passed.

The goal was to ensure the return of thousands of displaced Timorese from West Timor, provide border security in the New Zealand sector and helicopter support to the military, and offer training to the East Timor Defence Force.

Scrivener's role as a reconnaissance sniper was to observe militia, secure villages and provide safety to the local people.

"We were living on the side of a hill in a tent, in muddy conditions for six weeks.

"There was no running water, the toilet was a hole in the ground, no chance to have a good wash.

"It was the wet season, we didn't really see the sun because of the mist, a lot of guys got malaria, a lot got fungal infections."

Scrivener said it was a testing time but nothing compared to the conditions of World War I and II.

"I look back now and think about how we really did it in Timor.

"We were in our 20s, we were fit, mentally stronger and with our peers, willing to soldier on."

He admits his 10-year military service is a departure from his family life and work as general manager of a hydraulics company in Hamilton.

"One of the many things I've taken out of my service, was the ability to adapt to difficult scenarios, sacrifice, understanding hardship is part of being an infantryman."

TOM LEE/STUFF Te Kūiti and Districts Memorial RSA President Alton Matthews stands among crosses in the Te Kūiti cenotaph, marking Anzac Day in Waitomo.

Leading by example

Te Kuiti and Districts Memorial RSA President Alton Matthews also served in East Timor, in 2002, and on the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt in 2003, with the New Zealand Army.

"In East Timor we were part of NZ Bat 6, which was a composite battalion made of Kiwis and people from Fiji, Ireland, Nepal and Singapore.

"The international military community said it wouldn't work but the Kiwis were determined to make it work and it proved to be very effective."

The unique composite battalion was responsible for monitoring the border between east and west Timor.

TOM LEE/STUFF Alton Matthews served in East Timor and on the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt.

The overall goal was to support efforts as the country moved towards independence.

His deployment to Egypt involved a different set of challenges.

"On the Sinai Peninsula, we were part of the Multinational Force and Observers, an international peacekeeping force monitoring the border between Egypt and Israel," Matthews said.

It is one of the longest peacekeeping missions in the world, which started in 1981, with the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace.

TOM LEE/STUFF Alton's sons, Blake, 12, and Harrison, 9, from Te Kūiti, prepared their home for the Stand at Dawn national initiative for Anzac Day.

"In the early days (1980s) the mission was about monitoring the de-escalation of Israeli troops on the peninsula and handing back of land to Egypt.

"Now, it's more about monitoring the conditions of the treaty to make sure there are no breaches."

Matthews agrees the two deployments could not have been more different.

"East Timor is tropical but it is close to home. Egypt is a totally different landscape and the conflict there goes back hundreds of years."

Matthews, 44, is a truck driver for Waitomo Petroleum and his wife is a school teacher. Both are working during the lockdown.

He said Anzac Day provided a chance to reconnect with people who served in the defence forces as well as for the community to recognise the efforts of all service people.

His RSA executive committee had just put the finishing touches on this year's Anzac Day events before the lockdown was announced.

"I had all the boxes ticked for Anzac Day. Then I scaled it back as the alert came in, but we went to level 4 and that stopped everything."

He hoped people would take part the Stand at Dawn initiative, to mark Anzac Day in their home bubbles.

"The only thing I have been able to do, above the national proposal, is to ask our fire chief to sound the siren at 0600 hours in the town.

"I know people will want to gather but we just can't risk jeopardising our bubbles."

KELLEY TANTAU/STUFF Hamilton RSA President Jan Luttrell hoped people would embrace the Stand at Dawn initiative.

Caring for veterans

Hamilton RSA President Jan Luttrell hoped people would take some time to decorate their letterboxes and front yards to recognise this year's Anzac Day, while keeping safe in their bubbles.

"I know some people want to organise mini-street services, that's really a personal thing, sounds like a great idea if people are willing to do it."

Luttrell served with the Royal New Zealand Navy as a petty officer in communications.

In 2017 she became the first female president of the Hamilton RSA in more than 100 years.

Leading up to this year's Anzac Day, the RSA had been busy contacting its members who may be living alone, staying in hospital or in resthomes.

Normally there would be opportunities for visits but under the lockdown, that's not possible.

"We can still call them on the phone though, to see how they are," Luttrell said.

On their books, the Hamilton RSA has two members aged 104, 50 people over the age of 90 and more than 100 members who are aged 80-89.

"Then there are the ones over 70 years old and people younger."

Luttrell said there are likely to be many more ex-service people staying in resthomes but due to privacy reasons, the resthomes can't hand out details.

"That's really sad because I am sure some of our older members would love to hear from us.

"It's not the resthomes' fault, the privacy considerations, but it comes down to the families getting in touch with us if they have a loved on in care or in hospital, so we can get in touch with them."

Anzac spirit lives on

Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short said Kiwis can draw upon the Anzac spirit to pull through the coronavirus alert.

"This year, more than ever, we need to draw on the many qualities that the enduring Anzac spirit has taught us; mateship, endurance, good humour, ingenuity and courage."

RNZRSA National President B J Clark said Anzac Day was one of the most important national occasions for New Zealanders and Australians.

"Even though public Anzac services are unable to go ahead, it does not mean that the tradition of remembering and commemorating our veterans and service personnel should be cancelled too."

Families can share photos of decorated letterboxes or front windows, Anzac biscuit baking, creating poppy wreaths or completing activity and colouring in sheets provided.

It is also hoped that Kiwis use this time to research their family's military history and share stories of those who have served, using the #StandAtDawn hashtag online.