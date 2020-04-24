The lone Kiwi serviceman buried on the edge of the Sahara

Geoff Neve has never visited the grave of his father, who died in Nigeria in WWII.

It was 78 years ago, and he was just five at the time, but the decades haven't dimmed Geoff Neve's memory of the day he learned his dad had been killed.

Buried in a small grave on the southern edge of the Sahara desert, Sergeant Edgar Neve occupies one of the loneliest of all New Zealand war graves.

The 29-year-old RNZAF pilot, and father of one, was flying for the Royal Air Force's Middle East aircraft delivery service when he crashed a Bristol Blenheim bomber in northern Nigeria, on October 20, 1942.

He's the only Kiwi among the 18 servicemen buried at the Kano Township Christian Cemetery.

SUPPLIED A photograph of a young Geoff Neve, aged about five, with his mother Margaret and father Edgar, shortly before Edgar went to war. He was killed in October, 1942.

News of his death reached his wife Margaret, and son Geoff, at their New Plymouth home days after his death.

A lifetime later, Geoff - a father of four, grandfather of six and great-grandfather of one - recalls the moment the postman brought the telegram to the door of their weatherboard house on the corner of Waiwaka Terrace and Chilman Street.

"We were sitting in the lounge. I remember mum virtually collapsed on the spot. I buzzed off next door to some very close friends, who came over. My grandmother, mum's mum, lived with us. She was the pillar, or rock, who calmed things down".

SUPPLIED Rita and Geoff Neve at their home in Papakowhai, Wellington.

"At that stage I didn't probably fully appreciate what was going on, but it was brought home to me when I went to school a few days later and the principal took me to his office and spoke to me. I'm not sure I can describe my reaction. I'm not sure it sunk in even then. It was a feeling of bewilderment. It's hard enough to cope with death at any age, let alone five," said Geoff, who turns 83 in July.

The last time he saw his father was about a year earlier, late 1941, when he boarded a ship for England.

"It used to be pretty difficult. I remember I'd go to friends birthday parties and the father of the birthday boy would be there. It struck home at times like that".

SUPPLIED Edgar Neve was killed while flying a Bristol Blenheim in Nigeria on October 20, 1942.

Edgar was based in Kano and was tasked with transporting the bombers, which were assembled in Nigeria, across the centre of Africa to the coast of Kenya, then making his way home via Cairo.

Geoff knows he's far from alone in having lost a father in the war, and considers himself lucky to have had a strong mother and grandmother.

Throughout his life he's met, or even worked with, people who knew his dad and shared their memories of him.

SUPPLIED Edgar Neve is the only Kiwi among the 18 servicemen buried at the Kano Township Christian Cemetery, Nigeria.

"I know he was a hard case. I remember him. I remember going go up to Mokau where he taught me how to swim, and I remember him bringing home toy planes and things for me. I was only knee high to a grasshopper".

Edgar's close friend Harry Smith, who left for war on the same ship, and flew in various arenas, was a lifelong friend and father figure to Geoff.

He says his dad has forever been "in the back of my mind" and he had always wanted to get to his grave.

"It was one of my bucket list things. The other was learning how to fly, which I did. Now I'm too bloody old [to go to Nigeria]. I've researched the trip and when we were in the UK in 2010 I went into the process of looking how I could get there. I was advised very bluntly by travel agents that it wouldn't be a good idea on the airlines that go there".

SUPPLIED Sergeant Edgar Neve, front row, second from right. Alongside him, on the far right, is his close friend Harry Smith, who survived the war and became a father figure to Edgar's son Geoff.

"I learned to fly on the same airfield as dad. My first solo was on January 28th, 1961, and I truly believe he was in the cockpit with me," he said.

After a career teaching at schools throughout the North Island, including Wairarapa, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, and King Country, he and wife Rita have settled in Papakowhai, Wellington.

SUPPLIED Edgar Neve is the only Kiwi buried in a small war cemetery in Kano, Nigeria.

Geoff was principal at Linden School for five years, and Discovery School in Whitby for eight years, and spent several years driving tour buses as well as being a visiting lecturer at the Wellington College of Education before retiring in 2010.

Among the items returned to Geoff and his mum after Edgar's death were a pewter beer mug that Geoff and his son and grandsons have competed for as a golf trophy over many years.

Also returned were Edgar's flight logs and diaries.

On the day he left home he wrote:

"I have just said goodbye to my wife and son and am feeling rather subdued... I fear it will be a far cry till I see them again".

SUPPLIED Edgar Neve was 29 when he died.