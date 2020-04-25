Anzac Day: How New Zealanders remembered the fallen from their Covid-19 bubble

Listening in at home or standing in their driveways, New Zealanders remembered the fallen alone and together.

Like so many other parts of our lives, Anzac Day looked very different under the lockdown imposed on our country to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Gone were the dawn crowds huddled around wars memorials scattered the length of the country, services cancelled for the first time since 1915.

Instead of poppies on lapels, there were giant poppies stuck to fences, or white crosses dotting suburban verges.

Instead of crowds, there were lone figures and families huddled in driveways in the dawn light.

This is how New Zealanders remembered this morning.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stands at dawn on the driveway of Premier House with her father Ross Ardern, left, and partner Clarke Gayford.

WELLINGTON

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern emerged on to Tinakori Rd at 5.57am, in a long grey coat, carrying a yellow bouquet at her side. Her fiance Clarke Gayford wass by her side, head bowed.

Half a dozen neighbours joined the stand, on the opposite side of the street.

In the distance, the faint sound of bagpipes could be heard.

Ardern stood in silence in the blustery cool wind for 15 minutes. She put her flowers below the Premier House sign. On the footpath opposite her, an elderly neighbour played the national anthem on her phone and sang along with the words.

Ardern was also accompanied by her father, Ross.

At 6.21am, the three turned to return back up the driveway. Ardern paused briefly to stand up her flowers.

Minister of Defence Ron Mark said while there are none of the usual services and events normally associated with today, we can still take the time to pause and reflect and give thanks to those who gave so much.

On Anzac Day we especially commemorate our long standing relationship with our neighbours, he says. The Anzac relationship is one of unity. In the years since Gallipoli we have served together side by side.

"We should be and we are proud of that relationship."

He says today it is important to remember to support and take care of our older veterans.

As the Minister for Defence he said he was very proud of our military.

"Remember, commemorate, give thanks, but within your bubble."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF New Zealand's oldest living WWII veteran Ron Hermanns (108) stands in his driveway on Anzac Day in Christchurch.

CHRISTCHURCH

Huddled under a rug against the cold in the pre-dawn darkness, Ron Hermanns sat quietly on a chair outside his Christchurch home.

At 108 Ron perhaps doesn't have too many Anzac Days left in him.

But he, more than many, understands its importance - he is New Zealand's oldest living World War II veteran, a man who served in the New Zealand Air Force in the Pacific, helping the war effort against the Japanese on Vanuatu and at Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.

Today, more than 70 years on, he remembered those men he fought alongside.

"I think we should do something to remember the men who lost their lives," he said.

Burnished medals sitting proudly on his chest opposite a poppy pinned neatly to a smart green blazer, Ron was keen to ensure he showed his respect to his fellow servicemen and women, those who had come and gone before him, his friend Mike Beard said.

"He will be reflecting on his service in the war and the colleagues that he would have lost," Beard said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Ron Hermanns listens to the Anzac Day service with his support crew of Mike Beard and Helena Nimmo.

That respect was shared by others in the dark Cashmere street - families venturing out in the chilly dark, a child sat atop a father's shoulders, neighbours standing near Ron to support him and others clustered under a street light further down the road.

At 6am Ron listened intently to the national service on the radio through his headphones.

And then, down the street, a bugle echoed out, followed by another in the distance, swelling to an echoing crescendo across the city as people honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Each rendition slightly out of synch with the other meant the Last Post played on an on, an endless salute to those who served, before finally they played the Reveille, the call to wake up soldiers in the morning.

Among those buglers was Harold Garlick, a member of the Steadfast Band in Christchurch who has been playing the Last Post since he was a youngster at school.

"My father was in the First World War in the artillery. He died when I was two weeks old so I never saw him, but I have always had a feeling for those who served.

"It means a lot to be out here."

Ron, no doubt, would have approved.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Taokia family in Auckland hold a vigil to commemorate Anzac Day

AUCKLAND

Bugles, bag pipes and other brass instruments rung out from family homes across Auckland at dawn this morning.

The city's brightest lights - the Sky Tower, Harbour Bridge and Auckland Museum - lit up in red, and the sky following suit later on.

BRODY DOLAN/STUFF Anzac Day was remembered at the front of residents' driveways in New Plymouth.

NEW PLYMOUTH

On a chilly autumn morning people lined suburban streets of New Plymouth at 6am as the sound of the Last Post echoed throughout the city.

New Plymouth Brass band director Fraser Bremner stood firmly next to his dad Trevor outside their home on Carrington St as Trevor played the Last Post, kitted out in his brass band marching uniform and displaying his medals awarded for military service.

"There were people lined up outside their houses down Carrington St and they were all looking down towards our house.," Fraser said.

Members of the Ars Nova Choir stood on the opposite side of the street and sang the National Anthem and We'll Meet Again, following the Last Post.

"It was a pretty amazing experience," he said.

And Trevor wasn't the only one playing - with other Brass Band members playing from their driveways, multiple trumpets could be heard.

"It's been happening all around New Plymouth."

Dogs barked and people on the street applauded before quietly walking back into their homes.

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF New Zealand Air Force bugler Sergeant Mason Robinson in Nelson.

NELSON

In Nelson, a handful of people appeared out of the darkness to stand apart from one another around the cenotaph at Anzac Park.

Nelson RSA member Brian Ramsay recited the Ode of Remembrance before fellow member, Royal New Zealand Air Force bugler Sergeant Mason Robinson, played the Last Post.

Robinson said it was not an RSA event, "just two mates doing something they always do on Anzac Day". Usually, there is a large crowd of people standing shoulder to shoulder in the park on Anzac Day where Robinson has been playing the bugle since 1998.

This year, the lockdown restrictions made it a different day of remembrance but the fallen were not forgotten. "It's not so much who's there, it's for the servicemen," Robinson said.

One of the spectators said he intended to pay his respects at the cenotaph anyway and was pleased to come across the actions of Ramsay and Robinson. At the end of a minute's silence, he and other members of the small gathering melted back into the darkness.





