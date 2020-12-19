Rangitīkei's WWI warhorse Bess given posthumous bravery medal

The New Zealand flag flies above Bess' memorial, constructed on the small Rangitīkei hill the horse died and was buried on.

One of only four horses to make it back to New Zealand after World War I has been given one of the highest honours an animal can receive for military service.

The honour comes as efforts are made to improve the care for animals forced to partake in wars started by humans.

Dozens of people gathered on a small hill on the outskirts of Rangitīkei town Bulls to honour Bess​ as the horse was posthumously given the Blue Cross Medal.

The medal is awarded by Blue Cross, a United Kingdom charity that treated more than 50,000 horses during WWI.

The medal, originally only for people who saved animals, is given to animals that demonstrate bravery or heroism.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Bess, the warhorse, was remembered during an Anzac memorial service near Bulls.

Bess was originally named Zelma​, but Colonel Charles Guy Powles​ changed her name when she was allocated to the Wellington Mounted Rifles Regiment.

She was one of 10,000 horses to head to Europe as part of New Zealand’s WWI effort, serving in Egypt, Sinai, Palestine and France.

David Unwin/Stuff Purple and red poppies, and a carrot, were left on Bess' memorial after she was posthumously awarded the Blue Cross Medal.

She was part of the 2018 victory parade in Berlin, Germany.

She helped Powles at Flock House, an agricultural training school near Bulls, upon her return in 1922.

She died in 1934, aged 24, while being ridden by Powles.

He buried her where she fell and established a memorial, which has become the default memorial to all New Zealand animals that served during WWI.

Those at Bess’ memorial on Saturday, including Powles relatives, Mounted Rifles members and horses, marked the site with red and purple poppies, as well as a carrot.

Bess of Flock House​ committee president Lechelle Wilson​ said no one knows what happened to the other three horses to make it back to New Zealand after WWI.

Supplied Colonel Charles Guy Powles' granddaughter Felicity Morrin sits on Bess after the horse's return from World War I.

“We are fortunate Col Powles had a lot of money, so he was able to make this memorial.”

Purple poppies are the symbol of animals who die in service of countries, just like the red poppy is for people, Wilson said.

February 24 was Purple Poppy Day, set aside to honour war animals and the sacrifices they made on behalf of people.

There was growing awareness about the damage done to animals that return from conflict, Wilson said.

Supplied Charles Powles, left, constructs Bess' memorial with his two sons.

“A solider gets help throughout their life, but when a service dog gets sick, that’s it.”

A fund had been set up to provide treatment for animals suffering as a result of conflict, she said.

Returned Services Association National Women's Association president Diane Wilson​ said veteran soldiers were given help by ACC, but animals needed it too.

Horse therapists were not cheap, so the women's arm of the RSA administered a fund to help veteran animals, she said.