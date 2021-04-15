From catching pirates to war zones: New Zealand's military women to be focus of this year's Poppy Day

After 17-odd years of interviewing more than 400 veterans, Patrick Bronte has heard more than the average person’s share of stories of courage, sacrifice and determination.

But it’s only been during the last few years when interviewing female members of the military that he became truly aware of the tenacity required of them to succeed and excel in a male-dominated arena.

This year's annual RSA Poppy Appeal, on Friday, is highlighting the experiences of women and the military – and none could be more chuffed than Bronte, who has made it his life’s work to record and detail the experiences of New Zealand’s service men and women.

The Palmerston North-based man runs the website, ngatoa.co.nz, on which he is collating videos of the interviews he has recorded over the years.

SUPPLIED Melanie Childs in South Sudan.

In 2021 the Returned Services Association has chosen to highlight the experiences of women and the military. That includes the women who have served, but also the women who have watched their sons, daughters, husbands or lovers depart without knowing if they will return.

Over the next few weeks the association will be releasing interviews conducted by Bronte with six women. Aged between 27 and 60, these women have served in peace-keeping deployments in Bosnia. Bougainville, East Timor, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Mali.

They range in ranks from corporal to colonel and all but two are still in the armed forces.

“We're talking about remarkable acts, regardless of gender. Acts that saved innocent lives in the face of extreme danger and intense pressure. It was a great eye-opener for me, seeing the sort of leadership provided by women in ways that were distinctly different to the men,” Bronte said.

SUPPLIED Sam Carterthe was first female Petty Officer Seaman Combat Specialist in the history of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Among those interviewed was Lieutenant Colonel Melanie Childs, who was fulfilling a role with the United Nations in South Sudan when a displaced persons camp came under fire.

“These people are fleeing this war zone, and fleeing to come into the UN compound because they see that as safe. We had some of our troop-contributing countries pushing these people away, basically into a very unsafe location,” Childs told Bronte.

“I remember trying to talk to one of the officers from the contributing country that were responsible for this particular part of the perimeter, and I was trying to explain that we need to let these people in, and we need to protect them.

“He couldn’t understand a word I was saying, even with charades in the middle of a battle. He pulled out his phone and gave me his phone, so I could type it into Google Translate,” she said.

SUPPLIED Poppy Day 2021 will be about 'Saluting women and the military'.

“So I’m typing in my message to him on a smartphone while the artillery is coming in. It was just very surreal. Myself and others grouped up people we could until we could move them somewhere safer,” Childs said.

Bronte also interviewed Samantha Carter, the first female Petty Officer Seaman Combat Specialist in the history of the Royal New Zealand Navy, who posted overseas on counter narcotic and anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden onboard the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Melbourne.

Carter spoke of boarding a small boat and apprehending a group of pirates that had fired at a merchant vessel.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Palmerston North man Patrick Bronte, has spent years interviewing war veterans on film.

The nine pirates were held under guard on the frigate for three days.

“We found out they were from Somalia, so we headed back to the coast and were going to drop them off at the nearest town or village we could see. We saw heaps of vehicles coming down towards the beach... We got back to the ship and there was this picture of vehicles with machine guns and people lying down with guns pointing towards us... I’ve been training my whole career for something like this,” she said.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Patrick Bronte has created a website called Nga Toa, featuring hundreds of war veterans' stories.

The RSA Poppy Appeal has run since 1922, and is New Zealand’s longest running charity street appeal. This year the appeal is being held on Friday April 16, the week before Anzac Day.

The RSA uses funds raised through the Poppy Appeal to support current and former servicemen and women of all ages and all service backgrounds. RSA support is available to people who have served operationally in places like Vietnam, Bosnia, East Timor and Afghanistan – as well as personnel who haven’t deployed overseas.