Anzac Day 2021: Do you know your people and what they went through?

OPINION: He aha te mea nui o te ao? (What is the most important thing in the world?) He tangata, he tangata, he tangata (It is the people, it is the people, it is the people).

Who are your people? On this of all days, that Māori proverb resonates. When you muse on world wars, it can feel overwhelming when you think of the sheer number of people who died. But if you bring it down to the very core, it is about individuals. Ordinary people, doing extraordinary things in unbearable situations. Our people. Do you know your people and what they went through? That is my challenge to you.

I once heard someone say that a person is only forgotten when the last person doesn’t speak their name any more. You don’t have to have known someone personally to keep their memory alive. I never knew my grandfather - he died when my father was only 16, but I feel a connection to him.

My (late) father would venture he didn’t really know him either but having spent time with my dad sourcing and reviewing his WWI record we both knew why he was a distant father. My grandfather was an English engineer in Shanghai when war broke out. He left his NZ-born wife and two children to head to France in May 1917 to fight for King and country. He eventually was invalided out, shell shocked in May 1918. Reading his medical record about the resulting deafness, heart palpitations and ‘restlessness’ was sad. Sadder still to read his letters to the War Office seeking not to have his war pension cut, so he could support his wife and children.

Jude Dobson/Supplied Jude Dobson at Cimietiere Chinois de Nolette.

With a third child on the way (my father in 1923) they relocated to my grandmother’s home country in NZ. He died of a sudden heart attack 16 years later in a cow shed (in his new farming occupation) after he farewelled his oldest son to WWII.

In 2017 I travelled to France to follow his war and that of my three great uncles, his Kiwi brothers-in-law. It was poignant to visit places that Ernest Kirk, Stanley, Arthur and Ross Bongard had fought. The Bongard brothers were all wounded at various times, with two of them receiving Military Crosses. The citations, like my grandfather’s medical records, are spare: “on reaching the front they came under heavy fire. He organised his party in Shell holes and evacuated them finally without loss.” And there it is, back to the individual. You were fighting for your very survival and that of your mates beside you.

New Zealand Memorial Museum Trust The gendarmarie and maisonettes, which will make up the new memorial museum at Le Quesnoy.

Having walked through the rows upon rows of graves on the Western Front and seen the silver fern on so many of them, it dawns on you just how many families lost loved ones in WWI. Ten per cent of our population went to war. Most people knew someone. Gallipoli was an atrocious start, and it was not over by Christmas as was the hope. It would be another three years in France and Belgium for our men, and for 12,500 of them it would be their grave, about as far away from home as you could get.

Having experienced the emotive museums of other countries in France, I was astounded to learn we were the only ally who fought there not to have our own place of remembrance. So, I travelled to Le Quesnoy having heard that was the future venue. In the middle of this small town stands a gracious 1890s manor house, purchased by a NZ charitable trust, awaiting renovation and extension when funds allow. It was incredibly satisfying to see something tangible that would be our one-day home.

Alexander Turnbull Library New Zealand soldiers during World War I sending near Le Quesnoy, France. Alexander Turnbull Library, Ref: 1/2-013699-G.

Le Quesnoy is the perfect place, as it was the New Zealand Division on November 4, 1918, just a week before the end of the war, who liberated this town from four years of miserable German occupation. It was a tough ask given the town was protected by huge walls. Choosing not to fire over them to save the locals, they spent a hard day battling through layers of heavily protected walls to eventually scale the highest, inner most one by way of a single ladder. A uniquely medieval manner for a medieval town, it made the front page of The New York Times. With no loss of civilian life, the locals were elated to greet their liberators. They have never forgotten. Anzac Day is commemorated here, there’s NZ street names (our future Museum is on Rue de Nouvelle Zealand), and the town’s preschool is named after the first man up the ladder, Leslie Averill.

I wanted to know who Averill was, and how this little town ended up having the entire population educated at L'école maternelle du Docteur Averill over the past 50 years. Again, war comes down to individual people. Averill made a connection with the de Monteville family in Le Quesnoy, visiting often in his lifetime. It started with the two war veterans visiting the French and NZ graves of people they knew, and the friendships grew from there. For the 50th anniversary of the liberation many of the men of the Rifle Brigade went back to Le Quesnoy, all billeted with local families.

I ended up making a documentary about the place, as I loved hearing the individual stories that collectively make the whole picture. In doing so I picked up a couple of other family members I now call my own. Men like Robert Kennedy, whose family line died with them. Like my great uncles he too came from Devonport, but unlike them he was a late entry, arriving in October 1918. He died at Le Quesnoy a month later aged just 21. His brother also died of war injuries and the surviving sister had no children.This Anzac Day I remember Robert too. He is now one of my people. Who are your people and what do you know of them? I challenge you to find out about them and remember them. Lest we forget.

Jude Dobson is a trustee of the NZ Memorial Museum Trust – Le Quesnoy. Go to www.nzwmm.org.nz/donate to donate. The Liberation of Le Quesnoy is on Māori Television at 7.30am on Anzac Day and online at www.maoritelevision.com/docos/liberation-le-quesnoy

Together with other significant donations, founding partner Richard Izard’s contribution of $3.5 million and The Lindsay Foundation’s $1 million as a major partner have enabled the project to get over the halfway point at $8.5 million of the NZ $15 million required.