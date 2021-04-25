Forbidden World War II photos, taken by New Zealanders, finally revealed

Taking photos overseas in World War II was forbidden to Kiwi personnel, but historian Glyn Harper says many people ignored the rule and smuggled cameras in their kitbags.

Dr Harper, professor of war studies at Massey University, has just completed a book called The Front Line: Images of New Zealanders and the Second World War, about newly discovered photos.

After making a callout five years back, Glyn, and his wife, Susan Lemish, went through some 30,000 photos, paring them down to around 900 for the book.

They only used photos they had substantial information about, many have the names of the subjects, so people may find shots of relatives. “We had to discard the majority, because there was too much guesswork,” he says.

SUPPLIED The Māori Battalion march past in a parade for British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Tripoli. (National Army Museum, 2012-2-1)

Most of the photos are from private collections, but are now held at the Armed Forces museums. Glyn was surprised at how many photos had been taken in POW camps, as the German guards were worried that photos were being used to help escape attempts.

He also did not expect so many Kiwi nurses would own (captured) photos of German General Erwin Rommel, ‘the desert fox’, whom he reckons “was not that good-looking”.

Kiwi personnel generally used the cheap and reliable American Kodak ‘Box Brownie’ camera, but German soldiers normally had the far superior, (and expensive) Leica, which Glyn says New Zealand soldiers captured, along with photos from German POWs, or took from enemy bodies after a battle.

The Front Line: Images of New Zealanders and the Second World War.

By Glyn Harper

Massey University Press

Recommended retail price $79.99 (hardback, 380 pages)

SUPPLIED Kiwi nurses feel the desert cold after coming off the night shift. At the extreme right, kneeling, is Sister Violet Wallace from Stratford. (National Army Museum, 1993-2420-2)

SUPPLIED Kiwi sailors paint HMNZS Leander, a Kiwi cruiser, in Alexandria, early in the war. National Museum of the Royal New NZ Navy, (AAG 0072)

SUPPLIED Crew from No. 75 (NZ) Squadron ready to board their Wellington bomber at RAF Station Feltwell in June 1942. The pilot was Allen Fraser (second from right) from Palmerston North who was killed on an operation to Emden on June 21, 1942. (Air Force Museum of New Zealand, ALB030841047)

SUPPLIED Flying officer Geoffrey Fisken beside his P40 Kittyhawk at Guadalcanal in July 1943. Fisken was the top Kiwi ace in the Pacific, the RNZAF museum says he had 11 confirmed kills, Fisken said three were in one day. (Air Force Museum of New Zealand, PR1162).

SUPPLIED Soldiers from 28 (Māori) Battalion preparing a hāngī for Christmas Day 1942 in North Africa. (National Army Museum, 2012-2-1)

SUPPLIED Adolf Hitler at Warsaw, early in World War II. After the uprising, later in the war, Hitler ordered the execution of every Pole in the city. The actual number murdered is hard to be sure of – perhaps 200,000. (National Army Museum, 2000-973)

SUPPLIED The German ‘pocket battleship’ Graf Spree was scuttled by its crew off the River Plate Montevideo, Uruguay. It had lost a battle with three smaller British ships, including New Zealand’s cruiser Achilles. (National Museum of the Royal New Zealand Navy, AUG 0133)

SUPPLIED Prisoners of war at Stalag 383 open Argentine Red Cross parcels ready to distribute their contents. These literally stopped the men from starving. (National Army Museum, 1992-1163)

SUPPLIED A wounded New Zealand soldier receiving a blood transfusion. (National Army Museum, 1990-1198).

SUPPLIED New Zealand soldiers leaving Wellington, probably for the Middle East. The ‘lemon squeezer’ hats were designed to fend off rain, not shrapnel, so were not worn in action. (National Army Museum, 1987-1828)

SUPPLIED A Leander crew member being buried at sea after the Battle of Kolombangara in July 1943. Many bodies could not be removed until the ship returned to Auckland Harbour, 26 were killed. (National Museum of the Royal New NZ Navy)