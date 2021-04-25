Forbidden World War II photos, taken by New Zealanders, finally revealed

Taking photos overseas in World War II was forbidden to Kiwi personnel, but historian Glyn Harper says many people ignored the rule and smuggled cameras in their kitbags.
Dr Harper, professor of war studies at Massey University, has just completed a book called The Front Line: Images of New Zealanders and the Second World War, about newly discovered photos.
After making a callout five years back, Glyn, and his wife, Susan Lemish, went through some 30,000 photos, paring them down to around 900 for the book.
They only used photos they had substantial information about, many have the names of the subjects, so people may find shots of relatives. “We had to discard the majority, because there was too much guesswork,” he says.
Most of the photos are from private collections, but are now held at the Armed Forces museums. Glyn was surprised at how many photos had been taken in POW camps, as the German guards were worried that photos were being used to help escape attempts.
He also did not expect so many Kiwi nurses would own (captured) photos of German General Erwin Rommel, ‘the desert fox’, whom he reckons “was not that good-looking”.
Kiwi personnel generally used the cheap and reliable American Kodak ‘Box Brownie’ camera, but German soldiers normally had the far superior, (and expensive) Leica, which Glyn says New Zealand soldiers captured, along with photos from German POWs, or took from enemy bodies after a battle.
