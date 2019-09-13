'Never too late' to learn te reo Māori, Christchurch singing sisters say

Children's music band Loopy Tunes consists of two Christchurch sisters who write their own music incorporating te reo Māori.

Leah Williams-Partington and Siu Williams-Lemi brought their siblings and parents along for the ride when they all enrolled to learn te reo Māori.

The Loopy Tunes singers and songwriters have been performing bilingual music classes for about 200 pre-school children and parents every week for nearly a decade.

But despite their mission to normalise Māori language for Pākehā pre-schoolers and their parents, their own te reo journey was "inconsistent" at school and growing up in Wainoni, Christchurch.

Their mother, Tafoki Williams, is Tongan, and their father, Massey, is Māori with "a bit of Chinese and Tahitian". He became fluent in Tongan, but never in Māori.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Mums and kids enjoy Loopy Tunes music from Leah Williams-Partington, 39 and Siu Williams-Lemi, 35, at one of their outreach groups in Sumner during Māori Language Week.

So the siblings – both now mothers of three – their husbands, and their 60-something parents enrolled in Te Wānanga o Aotearoa to learn together three years ago.

"We all just sort of decided to do the te reo learning for our children, and Mum and Dad for their moko," Williams-Lemi said.

"For us, it's not only to support our children who are also learning te reo, but just to normalise it."

Their mother, being fluent Tongan, showed her children up in class.

"She won all the awards for top student. She was a teacher's pet," Williams-Lemi said.

She was one of many older Kiwis in their class transforming from having terrible pronunciation to becoming fluent in the language.

"It's never too late, you can definitely do it."

Williams-Lemi's husband is Samoan.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Leah Williams-Partington, 39, of children's band Loopy Tunes also does sign language when singing te reo/English songs to kids in their outreach music groups.

People often asked why they focused on te reo rather than Tongan or Samoan.

"If we don't learn te reo here, it will be lost, whereas with Tongan and Samoan they can go and learn there," Williams-Lemi said.

"There is nowhere else you can speak Māori."

Their songs were released on a CD and on Spotify two months ago, and to coincide with Te Wiki o te reo Māori they released a Māori version of their Five Little Birds waiata, E Rima Ngā Manu this week.

Williams-Partington called the songs "tuneful melodies".

"We try to make it fun and interactive," Williams-Lemi said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Leah Williams-Partington, 39 and Siu Williams-Lemi, 35, of Loopy Tunes children's band, perform all over the city bringing te reo to children from non-Māori speaking homes.

"We've had a lot of practice now."

They do eight outreach music sessions across the city each week, and perform in early childhood centres and libraries.

"That's a lot of names to remember," Williams-Partington said.

They are soon to release their first of five books based on their songs, E Rima Ngā Manu/Five Little Birds, illustrated by friend Rosina Cater.