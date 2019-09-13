Learning te reo Māori comes with responsibility, says Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon

OPINION: Seeing New Zealand businesses, organisations and individuals celebrate Te reo Māori Language Week is affirming and to be commended. But learning te reo comes with lifelong responsibilities beyond this week.

As a seven-year-old I was fascinated with languages. In my parent's market garden store, I would ask customers how to say greetings in their languages and I'd copy them. Because most of our customers were Māori, the vegetable shop became my wananga and the customers became my tutors. As I told e-tanagta, the elders took an interest in me and my learning was iterative, immediate and community-based.

I've been told that the way I acquired te reo is rare. Apparently, I represent the last and the first generation of non-Māori that learned through their community. The last because these days, most non-Māori acquire reo through education or their whānau. And the first because, 20 years from now, New Zealanders will again be learning reo through their community because of its proliferation today.

The privilege and benefits of learning with your community is that you have a learning relationship where it is safe to make mistakes. But with privileges comes responsibilities. So, I ended up learning about tikanga and Te Ao Māori too. More than an academic exercise, I could also see the hardship experienced by Māori, personally and structurally.

Back then, my father George, used to take vegetables by the truckload to tangihanga (funerals) when people passed away. This was not forgotten by our community and when I was standing for mayor, one of the kōrero about my dad was "We remember George, he was generous and kind". When my dad passed away this month, I reflected that these and other acts helped move me from being a student of the language, to our family belonging to the community.

By the time I was at high school in 1974, I knew my reo was decent enough to take it for School Certificate. When I told my parents, you can imagine their response. Like all well-meaning parents, they did not foresee a viable future or benefit for me. My mum's exact words were "what a waste of air". I am certain this conversation for non-Māori still happens today.

I defied my mum and ended up topping the Māori class for two years running. It wasn't until I was elected to Gisborne District Council in 2001 that my parents realised the true benefit of my initial curiosity about reo Māori. Frankly, I would not be as successful in my public life if I didn't embrace te reo. I ended up serving as mayor for 18 years until I retired to take up my new role as Race Relations Commissioner.

At my pōwhiri three weeks ago, busloads of my community from Gisborne travelled to Wellington to hand me over for my new role. This was their way of showing the Wellington beltway that I belonged to the communities of Te Tai Rawhiti.

At the ceremony, Minister of Justice, Andrew Little acknowledged my fluency in reo and tikanga Māori. He said this positioned me to help bridge the gap between New Zealand's diverse ethnicities and cultures and Māori. I will use my statutory function and mandate to hold the State to account - to fulfil the promise of Te Tiriti and to address the ongoing and destructive effects of colonisation and structural racism. These effects are seen through Māori being disproportionately over represented in prison and State care. Normalisation of te reo Māori has a role to play in addressing these issues facing Māori and New Zealand at large as explained recently by my colleague, the Equal Opportunities Commissioner.

The challenge is great, so I am calling on my community of Aotearoa for each of us to play our part. Beyond Māori Language Week this year, I have three challenges. First, learn reo Māori, whether it's a few words a day or on a course. Kaua e whakama. Don't be embarrassed, start somewhere. Secondly, help normalise reo Māori, even if you don't speak it yourself. For instance, if you one of your mates is mocking someone for using reo Māori, I hope you will have the courage to set your mate straight. If your child or parent wants to go on a reo Māori journey, cheer them on. If you're a school leader, review your te reo Māori strategy to ensure your staff and students are supported to grow in their journey. If you're an employer, back your staff in their personal and professional development. Sadly, at the commission, we receive complaints from employees who would like to use reo Māori more in the workplace, but feel their efforts are shunned or discouraged. There is much research on businesses benefiting from diversity and inclusion practices.

I hope that our collective investment today will pay off, and in 20 years' time, reo Māori is thriving and celebrated in all settings. It will be the norm and not the exception. And New Zealanders of all ethnicities and cultures will be able to learn te reo Māori in communities where we are also aware of our responsibilities.

Meng Foon was appointed as the Race Relations Commissioner in August 2019 after 24 years at the Gisborne District Council.