Verbless sentences in te reo
COLUMN: The focus of the last column was upon changing affirmative statements into the negative – but dealt only with sentences containing verbs.
In English, for a sentence to be deemed a proper sentence, there must be a main verb. Many types of sentences in te reo do not contain any verb.
In introducing oneself, for instance, the commonly used form might be: Ko Mere / ahau. ("Mary / I.") or Ko Mere / tōku ingoa. ("Mary / my name.)
English versions of similar statements would be: "I am Mary." and "Mary is my name." – but just as English has no word for the Māori focus particle ko, so te reo has no equivalent of the English "am" or "is" or any part of the verb "to be".
The sentences in te reo communicate the information quite clearly without the use of a verb.
Such verbless sentences are sometimes called "equative" sentences: Ko Hone / te rangatira. ("John [is] the chief.") Ko tēnei / te whare. ("This [is] the house.") He whare pai / tērā. ("A good house that." = "That [is] a good house.")
Converting verbless statements into the negative involves two different forms of negation phrase.
With statements such as those beginning with Ko, or He (as in the above examples) the negation phrase Ehara is used: Ehara / a Hone / i te rangatira. ("Hone is not the chief.") Ehara / tēnei / i te whare. ("This is not the house.") Ehara / tērā / i te whare pai. ("That is not a good house.").
It should be noted that the focus particle ko is replaced before a person's name by the personal article a, and also that the preposition i is introduced.
A good example of this form of negative occurs in the popular waiata beginning: Ehara / i te mea / nō nāianei / te aroha ... ("Aroha is not something belonging [only to] the present time ...") nō ngā tūpuna / tuku iho, / tuku iho ... ("from the ancestors [it is] handed down, handed down ...")
For verbless statements beginning with either of the location prepositions kei or i the negation phrase is Kāhore (or Kāore): Kei korā / te kurī. ("The dog [is] over there.") but Kāhore (or Kāore) / te kurī / i korā. ("The dog is not over there.") The preposition i is also used in this sentence-type (here replacing kei).
There are several other types of negative sentences to be explored, and fuller information may be found in section 25 of Bruce Biggs' Let's Learn Maori.
