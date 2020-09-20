Te reo Māori: I'm a bad student, but I love it and I want to learn

OPINION: I'm not Māori, nor are my children or my husband. Perhaps I have no right to speak or share my story. My te reo Māori learning journey started almost 20 years ago.

I spent my high school years in Turangi. I remember teachers at high school trying to inspire us to learn about te reo Māori and te ao Māori, and I was pretty anti. I thought it was all a waste of time.

I remember being teased when I said Māori words wrong and I was scared of the kids who did speak Māori. It wasn't because they were Māori, it was because they were the cool kids filled with confidence and pride.

It wasn't until I grew up a little that I realised they weren't being mean. I just completely lacked the ability to laugh at myself, and their actions were little more than light-hearted banter and encouragement.

READ MORE:

* From tikanga, to te reo, raranga and beyond: An immigrant's exploration of tangata whenua

* We have the power to ensure te reo thrives in Aotearoa

* A middle-aged Pākehā takes his first, slightly shaky steps on a te reo journey

Four years later, I'm in my last year of study at Victoria University. I decided to take a te reo Māori paper.

As someone who had been so anti at school, this was probably the last thing anyone would think I'd try. But something strange happened after leaving Turangi. Suddenly the culture, language and world I had been immersed in was gone and I missed it. There weren't a lot of fluent speakers on my course, but there was a lot of phrases, words, waiata and knowledge. I learnt stuff and the teacher was awesome.

After leaving university I moved between Palmerston North and Kaitaia. Teaching, I saw a lot of hurt and hope in Māori communities, but never found the living culture that I experienced in Turangi again and I missed it.

FILE IMAGE As my 5-year-old goes to school, I feel nothing but hurt and frustration. I want her desperately to speak Māori but it's not an option in Cambridge.

I never imagined I'd end up in Cambridge. Married to a person who has lived his whole life on one road and never plans to leave. I dabbled with learning Māori but never had the courage to try and speak it. Even something as simple as kia ora, I'd just say hi.

It's from Cambridge, possibly the least Māori town in the North Island, that I finally decided to take the leap and learn Māori again. I started slowly. I enrolled my kids in a Kohanga Reo a few days a week.

I tried three years in a row to enroll at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa in a free course. I finally got in this year, the year of Covid and daycare closures. I'm a pretty bad/lazy/overwhelmed student, I'll admit. I've learned a little but not what I should. I'm seriously behind. But I love it. I want to be there. I want to learn. I feel welcome. And most of all, I've finally learned it's OK to stuff things up and to learn.

The teasing that hurt me when I was young is just a form of communication and encouragement I didn't understand. But outside of class I feel very alone and scared to try. If you said 'mōrena' to me in the street, I'll love you for it but I'll still reply 'good morning'. I don't know why.

Jason Dorday/Stuff I can only imagine how hard and lonely and isolating it is for Māori to deal with these issues.

As my 5-year-old slips into her uniform and off to school, I feel nothing but hurt and frustration. I want her desperately to speak Māori and to understand tikanga and Te Ao Māori as if it was a natural and normal part of her world. Like she would have done if she grew up in Turangi, or at least the Turangi I left behind all those years ago. Unfortunately, it's not.

After three years at Kohanga she finally has started to speak some Māori. But all that she has learned and tried is about to vanish as she enters school. There are 11 or so schools in Cambridge, none of them offer an acceptable Māori program.

Now my child faces the same fate as me having to make a conscious choice to learn about the Māori world, language and way of life as an adult, or perhaps if she's lucky, at high school.

She may never chose to learn and I have to be OK with that too. What I'm not OK with is the fact it shouldn't be her choice to make. She shouldn't know that there is a choice to learn or not, she should be immersed in it at school. I should have been able to chose a biligual or te reo class at all of the big schools in Cambridge.

I know people will say that it's something I should be teaching at home. But I don't know how.

How can we be OK with the fact that in a town as big as Cambridgethere is nothing for Māori students or students whose family want them to grow up with a firm and confident understanding of the Māori world and language. Maybe the demand isn't there, but if even one whanau wants this, the option it should be there.

Again, I have no right at all to feel hurt, frustrated, sad or anything else. It's not my battle, it's not my culture. I can only imagine how hard, lonely and isolating it is for Māori to deal with these issues, and I am certain I don't even know the half of it.

So to those who have actually taken action and learned and made a difference, thank you.