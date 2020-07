Marena Mane teaches te reo at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa. One of her online classes is unique – all of her students are High Court judges.

Mane says that as her students have learned te reo, their desire to integrate te reo me ōna tikanga into court sessions has risen.

This story first appeared on Māori Television's website and has been republished on Stuff with permission.