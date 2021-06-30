Maramataka student invited to collaborate with Nasa

Te Ao - Māori News speaks with Te Kahuratai Painting and his mahi with NASA.

Research on the maramataka, or Māori lunar calendar, has captured the interest of the American space agency Nasa.

Te Kahuratai Painting of Ngāpuhi is a master's undergraduate student at Auckland University studying the maramataka.

He's been invited to collaborate with Nasa's Native American advisory committee and its indigenous astronomers.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing or something that you could get into,” says Painting.

Stuff The maramataka is a complex system traditionally used by Māori, described as a template for survival in modern times.

READ MORE:

* Matariki and the maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar

* The ancient Maori healing system that is making waves

* Climate change scientists look to Māori and other indigenous people for answers

* Māori and Pasifika ancestors were once technologically advanced, so why the gap?



He attended an indigenous astronomy youth camp in Canada where he was approached by a Nasa scientist.

“I got further invites to keep working alongside them, and collaborating with them is pretty mind-blowing.”

Although Painting has worked with scientists from various different cultures, he says there is no denying the similarities between the indigenous cultures in regard to astronomy.

“If you go to Hawaii, Tahiti, Rapanui, Rarotonga or anywhere in Polynesia, the maramataka is almost exactly the same, to the point where some of the words are exactly the same too.”

This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News and has been republished on Stuff with permission.