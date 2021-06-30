‘It's a different world’: Teacher and tamariki looking forward to new history curriculum

Te Ao - Māori News reporter checks in whānau and tamariki in a South Auckland kura promoting te reo Māori me ōna tikanga as the educational way of life for Kiwi kids.

Kaiako (teacher) Mihi Morunga was punished for speaking te reo Māori when she was at school.

Now she leads the Rūmaki Reo or full-immersion Māori unit at Finlayson Park School​ and is welcoming the Government's new curriculum on New Zealand’s history.

“I want to ensure that my students know how lucky they are these days,” she said.

Finlayson Park School is the largest primary school in New Zealand and located in one of South Auckland's poorest communities, Manurewa.

MÄORI TV/TE AO Finlayson Park School tamariki hold an orientation day for seven kōhanga reo who will benefit from the new curriculum.

On Tuesday, the Rūmaki Reo held an orientation day for seven kōhanga reo​ who will benefit from the new curriculum.

“Our kaupapa is called Moko-naunga, like 'whanaunga', which encourages parents of kōhanga reo kids to consider our kura and rūmaki.”

Many family members of Zoe Rawinia Wineera-Brown have attended Finlayson Park school over the years, including her own child.

She believes a new curriculum that supports her heritage signals a new beginning.

“It's about time,” she said.

This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News and has been republished on Stuff with permission.