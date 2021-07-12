Māori journalists form professional group

Māori journalists have set up Kawea Te Rongo, an independent group that aims to support, develop and advocate for them.

The name pays homage to the first Māori journalist group, established in the early 1990s.

The group comprises journalists from across the media spectrum, including Māori Television's Peata Melbourne, Stuff's Carmen Parahi, and RNZ’s Shannon Haunui-Thompson.

Their first meeting was held at the weekend, at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kōtuku in Rānui, Tāmaki Makaurau.

Stuff Carol Hirschfeld, Head of Visual and Audio

Stuff's head of video/audio ad content partnerships, Carol Hirschfeld who has over 30 years of experience in media says “it is the first time Māori journalists have come together to provide support to each other and talk about the issues specific to Māori in both mainstream media and Māori media.”

“I think the fact that we are finally forming this collective is a sign New Zealand is really changing and that Māori stories are coming to the forefront of our news agenda much more.”

Desperate need for Māori managers

“One of the things for me personally is to be able to lend my support and experience to those who are coming through the ranks but also for me to learn and understand what it is like for younger people, who bring a really different kind of sensibility.”

“When I first started in the media, there were hardly any Māori in mainstream newsrooms. That isn't hugely better. It is a little bit better. And there's still a desperate need for Māori to be working at a management level in mainstream newsrooms,” says Hirschfeld.

Freelance journalist Aroha Awarau says “the kaupapa is about tautoko for all Māori journalists, not only in print, but also in other areas, social media, TV and I think it's important that we all get together because a lot of us work in the mainstream, and sometimes that can be quite lonely.”

"We're here today to have a united voice about advocating for the things that will make our job as Māori journalists easier, and that will make our job to tell our people stories easier for us in mainstream and in our Māori spaces.”

“These experienced journalists like myself and others who are in the room today, we reach out to the young Māori voice, to provide them with support, and also maybe advocate for some pūtea here to put resources behind training our new Māori journalists,” says Awarau.

This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News and has been republished on Stuff with permission.