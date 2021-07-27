Cousins climb maunga to raise funds for Gumboot Friday

Three cousins from the King Country are donning their gumboots for Gumboot Friday by hiking up four maunga (mountains) over the next month in their red bands.

Three cousins from the King Country are donning their gumboots for a good cause.

Maringi Kete, Talesha Waretini and Chalet Bidois are raising funds for Gumboot Friday by walking up four maunga over the next month in their red bands.

Gumboot Friday is part of Mike King's I Am Hope charity, which aims to promote positive societal change over mental health and fund private care and counselling for rangatahi (youth) who are stuck on waiting lists.

Kete said they decided to support Gumboot Friday because it helped rangatahi get better access to counselling and resources.

HOMAITANGA Rangatahi band together on Mt Kakepuku in the King Country for Gumboot Friday.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury residents encouraged to wear gumboots on Friday

* Nga Kete to launch addiction service for youths with traditional Māori values

* Christchurch students trade lace ups on Gumboot Friday to pump up mental health service



“No child deserves to suffer alone. This charity does good work, and it provides them that access because they might not have cousins like I do, they might not have whānau as some of us have. That’s something that should be accessible to all people,” Bidois said.

Kete added: “We thought why don’t we just put some stuff into action, climb up a few maunga, raise some funds for our rangatahi Māori.”

On Saturday, the cousins climbed the first maunga, Kakepuku, in Waitomo.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Mike King talks at the Tractor Trek in Timaru. Published March 8.

“There were about 10 of us that walked up in our gumboots. On our way up there we got to really know each other, and we talked about connections that we have through family and friends, so that was pretty awesome,” Waretini said.

She said the hīkoi (walk) gave everyone the opportunity to talk about their mental health journeys and why they wanted to support the kaupapa (cause).

“Then on our way down, we just talked about what changes we wanted to make for our rangatahi and planned our next hīkoi.”

The cousins have set up a givealittle page to collect donations. Their next hīkoi will be on Mauao in Mount Maunganui on August 7, followed by the Hakarimata Range on August 14, then Kahurewa in Waikato on the 28th.

“Come along. Bring your whānau and friends and your gumboots.”

This story first appeared on Te Ao – Māori News and has been republished on Stuff with permission.