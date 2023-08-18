The power of generosity: how your donations are helping in weather-affected regions

SUPPLIED: NZ Red Cross wants Kiwis to see exactly where their very generous donations are being used.

When a shocking series of weather events – including the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, caused unprecedented levels of damage across the upper North Island in January and February, New Zealand Red Cross was ready.

“It's what we're here for and it’s what we're prepared for,” says Sean Stewart, general manager, Emergency Management and International.

With a 34-year career in the New Zealand Defence Force behind him, Stewart’s strong leadership, strategy and crisis management skills enabled him to lead the response effectively.

“The first thing we did was send out our Disaster Welfare and Support Teams and our wider Red Cross membership to help Civil Defence, and then only a few days after that, the New Zealand Disaster Fund was launched.”

The Fund raised more than $27 million and today nearly $22 million of that has been committed to help people in the affected communities. Stewart says New Zealand Red Cross has worked hard to ensure funds were spent well, but says the response has been complex.

“The fact that these events happened over a prolonged period, starting with Cyclone Hale, then the Auckland anniversary weekend floods, and then Cyclone Gabrielle barely three weeks later, certainly added complexity. And you're talking about areas from Northland, right through to Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay and down into Tararua.”

After visiting affected communities, and receiving daily updates, Stewart quickly recognised that each area had unique issues to contend with.

New Zealand Red Cross already has volunteers in most Kiwi communities, preparing for such events. When they happen, Disaster Welfare and Support Team members swiftly launch into action, helping set up evacuation centres and providing emotional and practical support to people.

“After the terrible weather events, we helped with the initial response, primarily by supporting civil defence centres and community hubs. We helped collect information about what people needed and provided psychological first aid to those caught up in what was unfolding,” he says.

The early response work also involved the provision and distribution of blankets, stretcher beds, communications equipment, generators and other immediate resources.

He says at least 8,000 volunteer hours went into the initial emergency response effort, which lasted for about three months.

During this time, New Zealand Red Cross set up their grants programme, working in close collaboration with community groups and iwi to ensure money was well-targeted.

The programme has already supported efforts as diverse as providing temporary accommodation, assisting with repairing and rebuilding marae, helping people with limited insurance or resources to clean up their properties, and providing ready meals to people across the many affected areas of the North Island.

Stewart says that planning for their response was initially based on the expectation that a total of around $10 million would be raised in donations.

However, that figure grew rapidly, and six months on, it reached a total of $27 million.

He understands that New Zealanders want to know how their generous contributions are being used throughout affected communities, and he stresses that New Zealand Red Cross is committed to providing total transparency.

Following the $1 million initial response, a further $14.9 million has been spent on community grants, and $5.5 million has been committed to the Red Cross Home Bundles programme.

This programme will supply new basic furniture and essential homewares to families who have lost everything and have insufficient funds for replacements. Recipients are accepted based on referral by a community organisation or council welfare team.

The bundles are delivered once those families are rehoused, which for many will take time. “It’s been a very carefully planned project, and we hope it will mean displaced people can feel confident they will be supported as they begin to rebuild their lives,” says Stewart.

In the next months, Sean Stewart says the balance of the Fund from New Zealanders’ incredibly generous donations will go to further assist communities – both in recovery and in enabling them to prepare for the next disaster.

“Because there’s going to be one, and something we’ve learned is that so many people just weren’t ready this time.”

He says New Zealand Red Cross will stay connected with all the community groups they’ve been working with, ensuring that all grants and allocations have been used as intended and providing ongoing support to help people recover.

Red Cross New Zealand wants Kiwis to know that they can follow the spending breakdown at www.redcross.org.nz/nz-disaster-fund where figures are updated regularly.