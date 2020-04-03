Earthquake research to pinpoint Wellington's quake 'danger spots'

Some parts of Wellington shake more than others, and researchers want to know why.

Victoria University researchers have received a $60,000 Earthquake Commission grant to find Wellington's "danger spots".

One area near Parliament, and one of the highest-density areas for public servant employment, is of particular concern.

"This critical area here - along Pipitea St, Wellington Girls' College and where the New World is - that is where they had quite severe shaking [in 2016] that destroyed a couple of buildings and other buildings were badly damaged," School of Geography Professor Tim Stern said.

READ MORE:

* Earthquakes, volcanic activity easier to detect during lockdown

​* EQC inquiry into handling of Christchurch earthquake claims wraps up

* Wellington Town Hall seismic strengthening progressing

During the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake, a number of places experienced "unusual amplification" of the ground, particularly around Parliament and in Thorndon, Stern said.

The Wellington Basin is "crunched" between the Wellington Fault and the postulated Aotea Fault, he said.

BRIDGETTE SLADE/STUFF New research aims to seek out Wellington's shakiest spots. (File photo)

Gravity surveying and computer modelling will show how thick the layers are and how far down the basement rocks are, and help establish a link between sediment and shaking.

Stern said there was a sense sediment was thick in the Pipitea area, and near the port and container terminal where there had been severe shaking.

"What happens is the seismic surface waves from a distant earthquake get into this basin and it is like waves in a bathtub, sloshing back and forth from each side," he said.

"You get the next coming wave greeting that returning one and you get some constructive interference, and so you get a standing wave."

It was possible that happened in the Kaikōura earthquake, making the damage to the Pipitea area more intense, he said.

CENTREPORT/SUPPLIED In the 2016 earthquake, a number of Wellington areas experienced 'unusual amplification' of the ground, particularly around Parliament and in Thorndon.

Most of the $60,000 from the two-year grant will fund masters student Alistair Stronach's work.

Stern and Stronach had started observations, but until the university reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, they could not access their equipment.

The researchers will focus first on trying to find the boundary where the basin meets the proposed Aotea Fault - down Kent and Cambridge terraces, and up and down Elizabeth St and Majoribanks St across Mount Victoria.

"Both faults on either side are effectively like the sharp, steep edges of a swimming pool or a bath tub, with the basin in the middle."

They will model small changes in the earth's gravity field across the Wellington city region to determine variations in the thickness of sedimentary rock.

Stern usually specialises in large-scale tectonics and the Earth's upper mantle, but he said this project was more practical.

"I can see the importance of it. I live in Wellington and I'm keen to see if we can contribute to understanding some of the hazards of the city we live in.

"It's big change for me to get into engineering geophysics and work at much shallower depths."