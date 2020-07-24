100 sensors to be installed around Wellington for live earthquake updates

The demolition of an earthquake-prone building has created plenty of interest.

At least 100 earthquake sensors in central Wellington are being installed to provide live updates in a major earthquake.

It means minutes after a major earthquake Wellingtonians can use an app to know if their building is safe to occupy, or if they need to evacuate.

Canterbury Seismic Instruments (CSI) chief technology officer Dr Hamish Avery said the extent of the technology could be a world first.

“This is the biggest step we’ve had in earthquake information in this country for quite a few years now.”

People in Wellington are already downloading and using the app, called Sentinel, Avery said.

In a major quake, the sensor network would create a range of ground shaking “heat maps” from sensor data. The information can be sent to users within two minutes of a quake.

The Sentinel app and website is free for public use, Avery said.

The sensors will be primarily installed in traffic light control cabinets dotted around the city.

Sensors will be no more than 200 metres apart, creating a “dense grid” to ensure accurate measurements of the shaking, he said.

“Over several hundred metres you can go from solid rock to reclaimed land to old marshy areas and stream beds in parts of the CBD.

“This means the shaking will vary greatly over small distances and helps to explain why some Wellington buildings were badly damaged in the 2016 Kaikōura quake, and had to be demolished, while others nearby were undamaged.”

Last month Wellington property developer Ian Cassels, who has installed quake sensors in four of his buildings, said more needs to be done to paint an accurate picture of how the city behaves during earthquakes.

“It’s enormously valuable and we should be doing it throughout the city because we are an earthquake laboratory in Wellington.”

There are 724 buildings registered as earthquake-prone in the Wellington region, many of them in the capital's central business district.

The partnership between the council and CSI involves free exchange of information from the network for city council use, in return for access to infrastructure to enable the installation of the system.

Christchurch had sensors installed in 2018, followed by the Waimakariri District Council in 2019.