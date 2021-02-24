Wānaka tsunami warning follows new evidence of active fault line

Dr Caroline Orchiston explains the Alpine Fault and the damage the earthquake will wreak. (Video first published in May 2018)

Wānaka residents are being warned to prepare for tsunamis after scientists uncovered further evidence of an active fault line beneath the town.

The fault was identified in 2019, but more data was required to confirm its presence.

Niwa was commissioned by the Otago Regional Council (ORC) to map the area, and used a boomer seismic reflection survey to record sediment beneath the lakebed.

Niwa marine geologist DrJoshu​ Mountjoy said the new data suggested some deformation or compression of the ground surface immediately past the lakeshore in Roy’s Bay.

READ MORE:

* Complaint uncovers councils failure to protect waterways from sewage spills

* Scientists start mapping Lake Wanaka looking for an active fault

* Alpine Fault quake likely to trigger rockfall tsunami on lakes



“The data do not unequivocally show there is a major fault here, but the features identified mean it cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Supplied Niwa researchers use equipment to map sediments beneath the lakebed at Lake Wanaka in December 2019.

ORC natural hazards manager Jean-Luc Payan said the work highlighted the tsunami risk presented by faults under Otago’s lakes.

“While the research is not conclusive, the results of the lakebed mapping provide further supporting evidence of the presence of an active fault beneath Lake Wānaka.

“This raises the possibility, in the event of an earthquake, that a lake tsunami could be among the hazards faced by the township.”

It was an important reminder that earthquakes could create a tsunami risk around inland alpine lakes as well as coastal areas, he said.

A 2019 study revealed 48 active or potentially active faults across the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago districts.

The NW Cardrona fault was previously thought to have run northeast from the Cardrona Valley through Albert Town to Hāwea.

GNS scientists now believe it runs northwest past the foot of Mt Alpha, beneath part of the Wānaka township, and out under the lake.

The goal of the seismic survey was to find more conclusive evidence of the proposed fault so the community could better prepare for the effects of a potential earthquake.