Christchurch facade not seen for decade re-emerges - with a marble overhaul

Owners of the former Livingspace building in Lichfield St, Christchurch, are celebrating the reveal of the stunning marble facade after a decade under wraps.

For 10 years scaffolding has shrouded the front of 96 Lichfield St, an ugly reminder of the damage wrought by the Christchurch earthquakes.

But as the scaffolding was removed this week and the beauty of its stunning marble facade revealed, the former Livingspace building started another life, retaining its past glory.

The key building in Christchurch’s once-popular Sol Square was brought back to life by its new owners who bought the building about three years ago.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ben Dwan, part owner of the former Livingspace building in Lichfield St, is celebrating the reveal of the stunning marble facade of the 1919 building as scaffolding is removed.

They include Christchurch property investor and landlord Liz Harris and daughter and son-in-law Jenna and Ben Dwan.

READ MORE:

* Developer Dave Henderson loses battle to retain earthquake-hit Sol Square building

* Dave Henderson loses Court of Appeal battle over Sol Square building

* Developer Dave Henderson loses round in battle for quake-damaged Sol Square building



Built for the Wellington Woollen Manufacturing Company in 1919 and previously owned by Henderson-linked company Lichfield Ventures (in liquidation since 2010), the building has been vacant since the Christchurch earthquakes.

Jenna and Ben are managing the restoration project, which has seen its strengthening phase completed, bringing the building up to 70 per cent of code.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The stunning facade has been hidden from public view for a decade.

Jenna Dwan said the couple had never seen the facade without it being obscured by scaffolding and protective cloth, so its reveal was a big moment for everyone.

“We’ve been working towards this day for so long. It’s some positive news for heritage buildings in Christchurch,” she said.

The scaffolding cost $3000 a month so they were “itching to get it down”, she said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Marble from Takaka has been used to revamp the Livingspace building.

The facade was made from Takaka (Golden Bay) marble and each stone had to be fixed to a steel frame with pins, requiring holes to be drilled in each one, she said.

The holes had to filled with a compound coloured the same as the stone.

The owners of an inactive marble quarry in Takaka had allowed them to obtain a small quantity of stone to replace polystyrene blocks made to look like marble.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The scaffolding outside 96 Lichfield St is coming down, revealing the facade for the first time in a decade.

Ben said Takaka stone was used in very few buildings in New Zealand and he knew of only two other new buildings – parliament and a church in Nelson – that feature it.

“The stonemasons (Dunn’s Stone Masonry) have done a fantastic job,” he said.

The 110 rooms in the building will be revamped with new carpet, gib and paint, and the couple are finalising a deal with an accommodation operator to lease the building for a low cost, backpacker-type business.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Good news for heritage fans this week with the facade of 96 Lichfield St revealed.

Jenna Dwan said the owners of 96 Lichfield St had also bought the section to the east of the building, which is currently a car park.

“We’re talking to a few people and it will be very exciting if it comes off,” she said.

The building project should be ready for guests by the end of the year.