Christchurch residents have been rattled by a magnitude 4.2 tremor.

The light earthquake struck 20 kilometres northeast of the city at 9.47pm on Monday.

GeoNet recorded the earthquake as around nine kilometres deep.

Just five minutes after the shaking ended, more than 8000 people reported feeling it.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 5.5 quake struck just after 4pm in Fiordland, 70km west of Te Anau.