Long road ahead in $100m court case over demolished BNZ building

The earthquake-damaged BNZ building on the Wellington waterfront was being demolished in 2019. (File photo)

Any liability Wellington City Council faces in a more than $100m claim over a building failure might be able to shared with another party, the Court of Appeal says.

But a decision about the failure of the now-demolished BNZ building, and who owes what, still looks a long way off.

BNZ had a long-term lease of the building that port operator CentrePort had built on waterfront land, the Court of Appeal said in a decision issued on Wednesday.

The building was practically completed in late 2011 but structurally damaged in the Kaikōura earthquake in November 2016. It was eventually demolished.

BNZ and BNZ Branch Properties Ltd are suing the council for at least $101,243,345 saying the council was negligent in granting the building consents.

The BNZ parties also allege the council was negligent in its inspection of the building work and in issuing code compliance certificates.

The council denies it was negligent.

The council in turn has taken its own case against Beca Carter Hollings and Ferner, the company that provided engineering and design consultancy services. The council says if it is liable to pay anything it should be able to claim a contribution from Beca, alleging various faults.

Kevin Stent/Stuff In 2016 the BNZ building on Wellington’s waterfront was earthquake-damaged, leading to its demolition. (File photo)

Beca denies any liability to the council.

One of the issues in the case is expected to be whether legal defences will apply that set time limits on liability for alleged building defects.

Beca appealed against a High Court decision that refused to dismiss the claim against it. Beca said the claim could not succeed.

But the Court of Appeal dismissed Beca's appeal, although the judges did not agree in all respects with the High Court decision.

However, it said Beca was protected from claims of negligence resulting from acts and omissions that occurred before March 2010.

The Court of Appeal said questions of limitation depended on the precise factual circumstances of the case, which were yet to be decided. Issues of law were yet to be decided too.

And the council might yet amend its claim, the court said.