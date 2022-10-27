The Kaikōura quake revealed many apartment residents weren't ready

The joint Massey-Victoria study showed that preparedness of apartment residents in Wellington after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake varied considerably. (File photo)

When a big earthquake strikes, the situation for people living in apartments can be complex and many are not well-enough prepared, a study has found.

Researchers surveyed more than 700 Wellington apartment residents who experienced the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake to find out what evacuation information they received, and how they used it to make decisions.

The study’s authors said people needed to know how to respond to an earthquake - for instance, knowing whether to leave an apartment building or stay inside.

supplied/Stuff Massey University researcher associate professor Dr Julia Becker says we can learn a lot from our response to the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

Study co-author Dr Julia Becker of Massey University said the started interviewing the residents around a year after the quake to find out how they fared.

There had been reports from emergency managers and in the media about some extreme experiences, she said.

The study said communicating with body corporates or landlords could be difficult, and some apartment residents had trouble getting damage status information, which made decisions about returning to their buildings challenging.

“It’s quite a complex situation and there are lots of elements to consider in terms of response and preparedness,” Becker said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff.co.nz Kaikōura residents reflect two years after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2016. (Video first published in November 2018)

The Kaikōura earthquake caught a lot of people off guard, the study found.

“I think people weren’t very well physically or mentally prepared for having a large earthquake like that,” Becker said.

The researchers concluded that communication strategies and emergency planning initiatives needed to pay more attention to the unique needs of apartment dwellers.

This was particularly relevant this week as Thursday is the New Zealand Shake Out which encouraged individuals and organisations to practise emergency drills.

Kevin Stent Morag Hatcher moved out of her central Wellington apartment after the Kaikōura earthquake, frightened by the movement and damage.

The survey drew mixed responses from residents with some saying communication following the 2016 quake was poor.

“I was not updated about the status of apartment building safety for weeks and weeks after the quake,” said one unidentified respondent.

An example of lack of preparedness was that many residents didn’t know if they were in a tsunami zone, which could have a significant bearing on their actions after a quake.

Becker said the research was relevant not only for Wellingtonians, but anywhere that had significant apartment complexes, such as Auckland and Christchurch.

Becker said social media played an important role in informing people after a major event such as this, and owners and authorities could consider how best to utilise that in the future.

Landlords and body corporates had a responsibility to keep their tenants/residents informed both before and after an event, she said.

The study was co-authored by Denise Blake of Victoria University of Wellington.