Earthquakes were reported across the North Island Tuesday morning

Two earthquakes were felt across the North Island on Tuesday morning.

An 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook East Cape about 3.20am.

The earthquake was centred 120km east of Te Araroa​ and was primarily felt around the Bay of Plenty.

Geonet/Stuff A 5.3 quake was reported accros the North Island.

A second 5.3 magnitude quake was reported at 7.15am.

The quake was located about 25km west of Whakatāne at a depth of 133km.

More to come.

Do you know more? email: newstips@stuff.co.nz