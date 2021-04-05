Thousands report feeling magnitude 6.1 earthquake east of East Cape

More than 7800 people have reported feeling a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Te Araroa, in the East Cape.

The 33 kilometre deep quake – which hit about 7.37pm – registered as “moderate” by GeoNet, and was centred 120km north-east of Te Araroa.

It comes after a magnitude 7.3 quake off the east coast on March 5, which prompted a tsunami warning.

On Monday, GeoNet stated after a large earthquake, such as the one a month ago, “we expect for there to be further earthquakes in the region, some of which may be widely felt”.

There was no tsunami threat from the quake, the National Emergency Management Agency posted on Twitter at 8.30pm.

People as far away as Kerikeri reported feeling “weak” shaking, and there were some “extreme” reports in Taupō and the Hawke’s Bay.

The majority of Kiwis saying they felt the quake said it was either “light” or weak.

GeoNet’s earthquake forecasting as of March 24, stated it was “unlikely” – between a 25-35 per cent chance – that there would be one or more M6.0–M5.9 earthquake within the next 30 days, with between 0 and 2 events expected in this range.

The preliminary recording stated it was a 6.2 quake, but this had since been updated on the GeoNet website.

An undersea ROV has been brought in to help research on the tsunami and earthquake risk posed by the Hikurangi subduction zone off the North Island east coast.

Earlier on Monday, more than 2700 people reported feeling a 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch.

The quake struck Lyttelton about 5.52pm, and was 8km deep.

There was also a 1.4-magnitude quake 15km east of Taupō, causing “unnoticeable” shaking, also at 7.37pm, GeoNet's website states.