PM's no spies comment 'unbelievably silly' - security analyst

RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's statement that New Zealand is not home to any Russian spies is being met with scepticism - and scoffing - internationally.

New Zealand has been made a laughing stock over the prime minister saying there are no Russian spies in the country to expel, a security analyst says.

The United States, along with 21 other nations including Australia, kicked out Russian diplomats earlier in the week in retaliation for Moscow's alleged role in poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal​ and his daughter in Britain with a banned nerve agent.

On Tuesday, Jacinda Ardern said she had sought information from the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) and was satisfied there were no Russian "undeclared intelligence officers" operating here. New Zealand was the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence group not to take any action against Russia.

Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she was not aware of any Russian spies operating here, but if there were she would ...

Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she was not aware of any Russian spies operating here, but if there were she would reserve the right to expel them.

Security analyst Paul Buchanan told RNZ on Wednesday that it was an "unbelievably silly thing to say - and it has made New Zealand a laughing stock".

READ MORE:
SIS says no Russian spies in NZ 
US, Europe expel diplomats, punish Russia over ex-spy poisoning case in UK
Russian spy scandal: Britain reaches out to New Zealand
British High Commissioner tells NZ to 'prioritise' trade deals, in wake of nerve agent attack

"It's most unfortunate as it's being used as an excuse to not join the solidarity movement in expelling Russians in retaliation for the poisoning of this double agent in England," he said.

Security analyst Paul Buchanan said that the PM's words on there being no Russian spies inn the country made New Zealand ...
SUPPLIED

Security analyst Paul Buchanan said that the PM's words on there being no Russian spies inn the country made New Zealand a laughing stock".

Not all the Russians expelled by the 22 countries in the action were spies, Buchanan said, with some being "regular diplomats".

"This was a symbolic gesture," he told RNZ. While the expulsions would hit Russia's spying operations, "this is mostly about repudiating Russia's actions abroad".

While New Zealand's move wouldn't compromise daily handling of intelligence sharing with New Zealand's Five Eyes partners, Buchanan said "there will be consequences for this action, and I'm willing to bet that we may find the Government backtrack on this and wind up having to hastily expel somebody just to keep up appearances".

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Simcock's quitting cost taxpayers

Chozyn endured months of violence video

A forestry deal for the north

West Coast posties fired

Abuse accused is baby's dad

Two crashes affect highways

Mental health services in Hawke's Bay stretched

Bend over barrister 'gets off lightly'

DunEDin rolls out red carpet for Sheeran video

No perfect solution for Levin bypass

Pete the Poet video

Plane crashes in Waihi

Arrest total now 36

Nigel Murray's failed health app

Shark caging: Public owed duty of care

Ad Feedback
special offers
Ad Feedback