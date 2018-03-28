PM's no spies comment 'unbelievably silly' - security analyst

RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's statement that New Zealand is not home to any Russian spies is being met with scepticism - and scoffing - internationally.

New Zealand has been made a laughing stock over the prime minister saying there are no Russian spies in the country to expel, a security analyst says.

The United States, along with 21 other nations including Australia, kicked out Russian diplomats earlier in the week in retaliation for Moscow's alleged role in poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal​ and his daughter in Britain with a banned nerve agent.

On Tuesday, Jacinda Ardern said she had sought information from the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) and was satisfied there were no Russian "undeclared intelligence officers" operating here. New Zealand was the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence group not to take any action against Russia.

Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she was not aware of any Russian spies operating here, but if there were she would reserve the right to expel them.

Security analyst Paul Buchanan told RNZ on Wednesday that it was an "unbelievably silly thing to say - and it has made New Zealand a laughing stock".

READ MORE:

* SIS says no Russian spies in NZ

* US, Europe expel diplomats, punish Russia over ex-spy poisoning case in UK

* Russian spy scandal: Britain reaches out to New Zealand

* British High Commissioner tells NZ to 'prioritise' trade deals, in wake of nerve agent attack

"It's most unfortunate as it's being used as an excuse to not join the solidarity movement in expelling Russians in retaliation for the poisoning of this double agent in England," he said.

SUPPLIED Security analyst Paul Buchanan said that the PM's words on there being no Russian spies inn the country made New Zealand a laughing stock".

Not all the Russians expelled by the 22 countries in the action were spies, Buchanan said, with some being "regular diplomats".

"This was a symbolic gesture," he told RNZ. While the expulsions would hit Russia's spying operations, "this is mostly about repudiating Russia's actions abroad".

While New Zealand's move wouldn't compromise daily handling of intelligence sharing with New Zealand's Five Eyes partners, Buchanan said "there will be consequences for this action, and I'm willing to bet that we may find the Government backtrack on this and wind up having to hastily expel somebody just to keep up appearances".

- Stuff