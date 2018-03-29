Race to replace National MP Jonathan Coleman begins with by-election nominations opening

MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF National MP Jonathan Coleman's departure from politics has opened up a by-election in his Northcote seat.

The race to be Parliament's next MP is officially on and replacements for National's long-standing campaign chair, Steven Joyce, have also been found.

A date is yet to be set for the Northcote by-election, triggered by the resignation of senior National MP Jonathan Coleman, but both National and Labour have opened up the candidate nomination process.

Where there's a by-election there needs to be a campaign chair - a job traditionally held by senior MP Steven Joyce for the National Party.

But with him also pulling the pin on politics this month it's understood National Party leader Simon Bridges has shoulder-tapped his deputy Paula Bennett and rising MP Jami-Lee Ross to run the campaign.

It's the job of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to set the date for the by-election in the Auckland-based electorate but National and Labour aren't mucking around with both parties opening the nomination process, which closes on April 3 and April 10 respectively.

CAMERON BURNELL Senior National MP Steven Joyce has long been the party's campaign chair and would have likely run the Northcote by-election if he'd decided to stick around in politics.

Neither of the main parties are claiming to have any big names in the mix at this point.

There was speculation Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon could be a contender for National but that's unlikely at this point.

Well-known and highly-respected Kaitaia doctor Lance O'Sullivan was also tipped but Bridges all but ruled that out this week.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF National Party leader Simon Bridges is understood to have shoulder-tapped his deputy Paula Bennett (right) and senior MP Jami-Lee Ross (left) to run the Northcote by-election now that former campaign chair Steven Joyce has quit politics.

Former Green Party candidate for Northcote, Vernon Tava, is a contender for National - he ran for the Green Party co-leadership when James Shaw got the job but has since parted ways with the party.

Labour's frontrunner is Shanan Halbert, who ran against Coleman at last year's election and lost by about 6200 votes - narrowing the 9700 majority Coleman had in 2014.

Halbert, 35, works as the head of relationships at Te Wananga o Aotearoa, the second largest tertiary institute in the country.

ZIZI SPARKS/STUFF Labour's Northcote candidate at the last election, Shanan Halbert, is confident he'll win the selection process for the by-election.

While Halbert still needs to go through the selection process he told Stuff earlier this month he's confident of becoming the party's candidate again.

Labour Party president Nigel Howarth said Halbert did a good job at the last election but the selection process is always kept open and there's no "automatic assumption" that Halbert would win.

Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton would run the by-election for the party but a campaign manager on the ground in Auckland was still to be appointed.

Howarth said it would be unlikely the campaign manager would be an MP due to the commitments of politicians in Government.

However, a senior Labour MP may take on a mentoring role to work alongside the chosen candidate further down the track, he said.

- Stuff