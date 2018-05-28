Greens almost out in new poll, Budget does not give Labour a boost

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF. Grant Robertson, James Shaw, Jacinda Ardern, and Winston Peters just after delivering their first budget.

The Greens are on the edge of leaving Parliament with just 5 per cent of the party vote in a new poll.

The One News/Colmar Brunton poll puts National at 45 per cent (up one), Labour steady at 43 per cent, and the Greens at five per cent (down one) and NZ First at four per cent (down one).

On these numbers Labour could govern alongside the Greens with a combined 61 seats while National could not govern alone or with ACT's projected single seat, coming to just 59.

But if the Greens fell any further and left Parliament National could govern alone.

READ MORE: Judith Collins joins preferred PM rankings - Labour, Greens still ahead in poll

The poll was asked 1007 people across May 19-23, so took in reaction to the Government's first Budget.

There was no discernible boost for the Government from the Budget, with over half of respondents saying the Budget "met their expectation" and only nine per cent saying it "exceeded their expectations."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's preferred PM ratings were on the rise however - up four points to 41 per cent.

National leader Simon Bridges' was up two points to 12 per cent, while NZ First leader Winston Peters dropped one to four per cent.

National's Judith Collins sat at two per cent in the preferred PM ratings.

Ardern told One News polls bounce around while Bridges said it showed the Government had delivered a "dud Budget."

The poll is released just one day after Newshub's Reid Research poll came out on Sunday, which had National on 45.1 per cent, Labour at 42.6 per cent, and the Greens at 5.7 per cent.

That same poll had National MP Judith Collins premiere in the preferred PM race - despite not being the leader of her party.

- Stuff