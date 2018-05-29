'Nightmare' Holiday Act to be overhauled

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said changes in the labour market meant the Holidays Act was no longer fit for purpose, and a taskforce was set to review the law.

The "nightmare" law that could have led to millions of people not receiving proper holiday payments will be reviewed by a Government-appointed task force.

Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced the review of the Holidays Act on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after it was revealed thousands, if not millions, of part-time workers could be missing out on their annual leave entitlements because of a flawed process of calculating payments.

There are two ways holiday pay can be calculated, either on the basis of ordinary weekly pay at the beginning of the holiday or the average weekly earnings over the previous 12 months. Employers must pay whatever gives the employee more money.

Lees-Galloway said New Zealand needed a law that provided certainty to employers and employees so that employees receive their correct entitlements.

"It's clear we need to look at the Holidays Act with a fresh pair of eyes and ensure it is fit for modern workplaces and new working arrangements," he said.

"The legislation needs to be straightforward and simple to implement, and deliver fair rest and entitlements for workers."

With an increasing variety of work patterns and pay arrangements, the law's requirements were proving difficult and costly for employers to apply, and employees were not receiving their full entitlements, he said.

"The time is now right to directly address the underlying issues with the Act."

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Unite Union national director Mike Treen says "businesses are taking the easy way out because of the confusing law and are systematically underpaying workers".

The minister said he had been approached by Business NZ and the Council of Trade Unions to help tackle "this vexed and complex set of issues".

Last month, NZ Payroll Practitioners Association chief executive David Jenkins said the current law was "a nightmare", and the two-step calculation employers were expected to make with every employee, every time their hours changed, threw them off.

Employers who used a "set and forget" payroll system, calculating entitlements based on employees' contracts, as opposed to what they actually were earning, ended up not paying staff enough.

"There are over 90 different payroll systems in the country, and there is no national certification required. Some companies use payroll systems developed in other countries and apply it to New Zealand," Jenkins said.

"It's no wonder that hundreds of thousands of workers are not being paid correctly."

But the Government could step in and standardise how payroll systems calculated holiday pay, so all of them calculate pay by weeks of accrued holiday leave rather than hours and days, he said at the time.

In 2016, it was revealed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment had not been calculating staff holiday pay correctly. At the time, it said up to 3000 people could be affected and may be due a combined payout of millions of dollars.

But Smoothpay Payroll managing director Matthew Gardner said up to two million Kiwis could be owed money due to the holiday pay botch-ups. At the time, Police had already paid $30 million to staff to correct similar underpayments.

And Unite union said the problem was also rife through the private sector, particularly among workers in security, cinemas and fast food.

But Unite Union national director Mike Treen said he did not accept the calculation was complex or difficult to understand. MBIE also provided a formula for calculating holiday pay on its website.

"Businesses are taking the easy way out because of the confusing law and are systematically underpaying workers," he said.

"Workers who begin work in a fast food company may start working 10 hours a week and finish the year working 30 hours a week. The average may be 20 hours a week but the holiday pay entitlement should be calculated at the 30 hours a week they are working in the month before they take their leave."

"What is difficult is fixing the problem," he said.

The working group will be chaired by Gordon Anderson, a Victoria University law professor with experience in employment law, both as an academic and as a barrister. The taskforce will include representatives from business, workers and Government.

Lees-Galloway said the group would undertake consultation to gain a thorough understanding of the issues, and work with technical experts, such as payroll and other business service providers, to assist with the design and testing of potential changes.

Employers were still obligated to compensate employees for current and historic underpayments, and must be compliant with the current law until new legislation comes into effect.

The group will report back with recommendations in mid-2019.

