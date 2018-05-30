Beginning of the end for three strikes law

Justice Minister Andrew Little has signalled what could be the beginning of the end of New Zealand's three strikes law.

Speaking to media at the Beehive on Wednesday evening, Little said a proposal was going to Cabinet in about 10 days time to endorse a repeal of the controversial law.

"It will then go through the normal legislative, Parliamentary process. We are not doing wholesale reform until we get a good public debate going."

He said the tough line the justice system was currently taking on criminals was "not working".

"I think there is an acceptance now that it just doesn't work," Little said.

"If you have a sentence of two years or less, you're at the lower end of offending ... we can still do something with you, so it's better that you're out in the community."

Little first announced the controversial law would be repealed in November last year.

At the time Little said the law had not reduced crime rates and failed to act as an effective deterrent.

"It's been eight years since this got onto the statute books and it's not making a blind bit of difference. It's time to find something new, something different."

The three strikes policy was introduced in 2010 and dictates repeat violent offenders will not be eligible for parole after their third offence.

An offender would receive a standard sentence and warning for their first serious offence. The second offence would usually lead to a jail term with no parole and a further warning. On conviction for a third serious offence, the offender would receive the maximum penalty in prison for that offence with no parole.

Forty offences – including murder, manslaughter, sexual violation, abduction, kidnapping and aggravated robbery – count as a strike under the law, pursued by the Act Party in 2010.

