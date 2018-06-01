Phil Twyford apologises for meth myth saga but won't commit to compensation

RNZ There are significant developments in the meth testing story, with the Housing Minister Phil Twyford telling Morning Report he is now aplogising to state house tenants needlessly evicted from their homes.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford has apologised to those affected by the meth myth saga, saying the situation is "appalling".

He took aim at National in his apology on RNZ on Friday morning, saying the former government was "too gutless to do it" and "played along with the hysteria" of meth.

Describing it as a "very sorry chapter", Twyford also announced a review of the issue - but wouldn't commit either way on compensation for those affected.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford has apologised for the "appalling" meth house saga.

"I want to apologise to people who have been affected in the this way. I think it's appalling, what happened," he said.

READ MORE:

* The meth house is a myth: There's 'no risk' from drug

* Meth myth was allowed to go on for too long

* The science and myths of meth

"I want to apologise to the people who were badly treated by the National Government - who were evicted, who were kicked out of their homes, they were forced to pay the cost of remediation on the basis of goodness knows what evidence.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman has released a report with Minister for Housing Phil Twyford that current testing methods for meth houses is flawed and overly cautious.

"All because the National Government played along with the hysteria of meth contamination in housing and failed to provide any kind of leadership."

He also apologised to landlords who were "duped into shelling out vast amounts of money by a meth ... testing industry that exploited the lack of clear guidelines that the National Government should have promised."

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett was also targeted.

She and her colleagues were "too gutless" to apologise, so he was doing it on their behalf, he said.

But Twyford wouldn't discuss compensation until he had the facts.

"There is no question that people have been unfairly treated in this situation, and I'm directing Housing New Zealand to produce a comprehensive report on this entire episode.

"I want to know how many houses were tested I want to know what the results show to the level of contamination, I want to know who had their tenancies terminated on the basis of what evidence, who was evicted, who suffered a ban from public housing, who was taken to the tenancy tribunal, and who was forced to pay the costs of remediation.

"I want to know all those details and I will make information public when I get that report."

A bombshell report released earlier this week showed there was no real risk to humans from third-hand exposure to houses where methamphetamine had been used.

That meant tens of thousands of homes were needlessly tested and cleaned at the cost of millions of dollars, with some demolished and left empty.

The study by the Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor Peter Gluckman found that New Zealand authorities had made a "leap in logic" when setting standards.

Essentially, a standard used overseas based on what "clan labs" - clandestine laboratories where meth was cooked - should be cleaned to was being used as a trigger to start cleaning in this country, despite no real health risk at that level.

- Stuff