Politicians rate Winston Peters' time as PM

1 NEWS Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave.

As his time as acting prime minister draws to a close, Winston Peters has received predictably mixed reviews from his political colleagues.

Peters will hand back the reins early on Thursday morning when his plane takes off for Singapore and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's six weeks of maternity leave ends.

The man himself has said his time at the top had been "very good" - but refused to rate himself out of ten, saying that would be an "invitation to immodesty".

National leader Simon Bridges also refused to rate Peters out of ten but said Peters had ignored the big issues to chase down side issues and damage our relationships with our biggest trading partners.

"The guy has bumbled along as I predicted he would. It hasn't been amazing it hasn't been absolutely terrible," Bridges said.

He also suggested Peters' description on Sky News of internals polls that had the coalition parties 20 points ahead of National were bogus, saying the public polls that came out soon would look quite different.

"Winston Peters spends a huge amount of time on me, on Paula Benefit - Bennett ... the reality is he has not spent enough time as the leader of our country as the acting prime minister on the the things that matter to New Zealand, on the economy," Bridges said. "On that he's a fail."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson happily gave the Peters a nine out of ten.

"He'd never give himself a ten because we know modesty would prevent that, but I'd give him a nine out of ten, I think he's done a great job," Robertson said.

Asked what Peters had done to lose that crucial tenth point, Robertson said that was "between him and me."

Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi gave him 11, clearly misunderstanding the idea of a ten-point scale.

Justice Minister Andrew Little gave him a nine out of ten, and said he wouldn't give "anyone" a ten out of ten. Asked if he would give Ardern a ten out of ten however, he conceded he would.

Meanwhile Forestry Minister and fellow NZ First MP Shane Jones gave Peters a solid ten out of ten, and noted that the media had low expectations of him when he came in.

Asked whether he preferred Ardern as PM or Peters, Jones demurred.

"I love my leader Matua Winston, but I'm faithful to my coalition leader Jacinda Ardern."

