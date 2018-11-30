Officials knew Karel Sroubek travelled overseas, but had no idea that he went home

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway and Immigration New Zealand deputy chief executive Greg Patchell announced new information meant Karel Sroubek was now liable for deportation.

Immigration officials knew drug smuggler Karel Sroubek had travelled overseas several times while on bail, but didn't know where.

Officials only discovered Sroubek had been back to the country of his birth, the Czech Republic, after court documents showed he had sought a variation to his bail while facing kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges.

Sroubek was eventually acquitted of those charges.

The evidence is important because Sroubek has argued his life would be put in danger if he returned to the Czech Republic.

The 37-year-old kick boxer claimed he witnessed a murder and later refused to alter his evidence, despite pressure from corrupt police officers.

He then went on the run using a friend's passport and wound up in New Zealand in September 2003 under the name of Jan Antolik.

Sroubek told Newshub on Thursday that he wanted to stay in New Zealand.

"It's the only place I'm safe at the moment."

He said he had travelled back to the Czech Republic twice, but had travelled under a different name and only stayed briefly.

"I can't travel under my name anywhere."

An assessment by Immigration New Zealand officials for the Minister Iain Lees-Galloway in September provided a record of Sroubek's travel in and out of New Zealand.

As well as the September 2003 arrival date, there was a second arrival date in November the same year but no corresponding departure date. That suggests Sroubek may have travelled under another identity.

CARMEN BIRD/STUFF Kickboxer Jan Antolik, whose real name is Karel Sroubek, is a Czech national who was jailed for importing MDMA into New Zealand. While in prison, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway granted him permanent residency.

The same anomaly was recorded the following year when Sroubek was recorded as having left New Zealand on two occasions but there was no arrival date in between.

He returned to New Zealand in April 2005. There was also evidence that he travelled in 2008 and 2009.

Although the immigration assessment document released to the media carried redactions, there was no evidence that officials knew where Sroubek had been.

By extension, Lees-Galloway was also unaware when he made the decision to grant Sroubek residency in September.

Officials only started asking questions after the media published stories on November 1 showing Sroubek applied for a bail variation in the High Court in Auckland in 2009.

At the bail hearing, Sroubek's lawyer said his client wanted to travel back to the Czech Republic for business reasons.

Justice Christopher Allan said Sroubek – known then as Jan Antolik – had earlier returned from a trip to Europe without incident.

The judge said Antolik had strong ties to New Zealand - he was in a long-term relationship with a New Zealand citizen, the couple owned a home together and he had business interests here.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said he had to rely on the information he received from officials.

"In other words, there is a great deal to tie him to this jurisdiction."

Justice Allan went on to say: "Mr Antolik has already demonstrated that he can be trusted to return at the time advised to the court because he has already complied with the terms of a similar variation granted earlier in the year."

Court documents show immigration officials applied for the court documents four days later on November 5.

Lees-Galloway told a press conference on Wednesday there was additional information in the new file that he used to reach his final determination, but he would not go into detail because Sroubek had a right to appeal.

"I have to rely on what is put in front of me by Immigration New Zealand officials. They go through these files carefully."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Iain Lees-Galloway should have asked more questions about the Sroubek saga.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the process could be improved.

"[Lees-Galloway has] acknowledged that while he asked questions, he could've and should've asked more questions," she said.

Changes would be made to the process, she said.

"We've acknowledged that during the course of this case, there have been bits of information that have been in the public domain that were not made available to the minister.

"He's also acknowledged that while he asked questions of officials, he could've pushed harder."